We now know that Borderlands 4 is a Borderlands game with 4 at the end, coming 2025

The trailers of Gamescom 2024 want to be here with you, explained Keighley in his opening monologue. They are not directed at you. They are with you. That's lovely. Thanks videogames. And if - as we surely must - we judge the eagerness of these adverts to spend time with us by how quickly they appear on our screens, then FPS sequel Borderlands 4 surely loves us the most.

Do we love it back? Who knows. But it does exist, and it isn’t using a subtitle. That’s got to count for something, right?

If you can tear yourself away from watching that bountiful snippet on repeat, here’s a Xitter post by Gearbox with the clip and a promised 2025 release date. “Watch it again (and again, and again)!” reads the post. I hope I don’t sound cynical when I say that, nah, I’m good actually. I got all the information I needed the first time.

We haven’t seen a new mainline series entry since Borderlands 3 in 2019, but the last game to bear the name was New Tales From The Borderlands. “This is my favourite game,” wrote Alice Bee (RPS in peace) in her review. “I cannot get over how good this is. I couldn’t stop laughing. It reminded me of my favourite author, Ernest Cline.” Strong praise, Alice. Strong praise.

