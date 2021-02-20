We're hiring a new guides editor

RPS is hiring for a new guides editor. All of the details are available in this job posting, but here it is in brief: if you love writing about games, breaking them apart, and explaining them to others, you should consider applying.

The RPS guides section has gone from strength to strength over the past three years, delivering detailed and specific advice for all sorts of PC games. There's still always more work to be done, though.

Our goal is to provide clear answers to player questions, to respect readers' time, and to offer accurate, up-to-date information to people who want to progress or improve at games. If you want to help with that by leading our team, choosing what games to cover, and writing guides yourself, then this might be a job for you.

You can find instructions on how to apply at the job posting, along with other details. Note that the advert lists the location as "Brighton", but we will consider remote applicants as long as you're able to work 9-5 for the GMT timezone of the rest of the team.

If you have any other questions, drop them in the comments and I'll do my best to answer.