Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood shows off wolf stealth

World Of Darkness 'em up Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is just around the corner, so the developers over at Cyanide Studio have begun releasing some videos to show off a closer look at how it plays. Today's developer diary gets into your werewolf's rage resource but I've gotta say that what really caught my eye was the wolf stealth bits.

Your resident were hero Cahal is on a mission to use his rage for good by punishing people who defile the earth. The new video starts off by explaining the differences between his three forms. As human Cahal you can do human-y things like, you know, talk with other humans. As a werewolf you can unleash your rage and tear those same humans apart.

As a wolf though, you can sneak around undetected. I don't know how, because that magical wolf form looks pretty large. I'm not sure I fully believe it can sneak past a dead body. And yet, I kind of think I just want to spend the entire game as a stealthy wolf. Look at that beautiful fella trotting across plateaus and galloping over bridges beneath the moonlight. It's a beautiful day on planet Gaia and you're a terrible wolf, right?

Cyanide describe how each level in the game allows you to take whichever strategy you choose: infiltrating quietly or just running in with claws blazing. You can spot some pretty standard stealth stuff here such as taking cover and using your special to see enemy silhouettes around you. They say there's a puzzle-y quality to the situations as well if you're willing to deactivate weapons or quietly take out powerful enemies ahead of time.

They get into some info on the different werewolf stances for combat as well—you know, strong but slow and agile but fragile, etc—but seriously, wolf stealth.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood launches February 4th over on the Epic Games Store.