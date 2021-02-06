What are we all playing this weekend?

Alright then! We've still a bit of sawing and hammering going on in the RPS treehouse this week following the new design's launch, but repairs and tweaks are coming along nicely. So take a load off and tell me: what are you playing this weekend?

Alice0

With Slay The Spire now on Android, I shall be unlocking everything all over again, but this time from a comfier chair. Or the toilet. Either way.

Alice Bee

Since it is Steam Festival season, when we are blessed with many free demos, I shall be trying to play all 500 of the bastards. Or at least, as many as my frail body can handle. Games are good and I love the Steam fests.

Colm

I know 3D platformers have had their day in the sun, and the likelihood of them having any sort of sustained comeback is slim, but I'm gonna give Blue Fire a go this weekend to see if it at least scratches my three-dimensional jumper itch.

Ed

I've snagged Control for free thanks to PlayStation Plus, so I'm going to give it a whirl and hope it at least brings back memories of Midway Games' classic, Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy. Otherwise, Nioh 2 beckons.

Graham

I've installed a handful of demos from the Steam festival, I've got Hitman 3 still to play, fun-looking 3D Hollow Knightlike Blue Fire just came out. This is supposed to be the "slow" time of year and I still feel as if there's too much I want to play.

Imogen

Imogen is away!

Jake

I'm late to the party but I just started playing Control. I absolutely adore it, and plan to finish it along with all the DLCs this weekend. There's also some Among Us on the cards. It's been a while and I've really missed ejecting my pals into the cold vacuum of space.

James

There's a brand spanking new COD Zombies map out, and despite spending my week grappling with the egregious requirements of some of its secrets, I'll be jumping right back into Firebase Z with the pals.

Katharine

I'm not normally one for survival horror games, but I started playing Resident Evil 7 for the first time the other day so I'll be well and truly prepared when its direct sequel Resident Evil Village comes out in May. Honest. This decision has been in no way prompted by tall, thirsty vampire ladies, and I refuse to engage with anyone who claims otherwise.

Nate

Gonna try and have a light one on the games this weekend, as I've got a lot of fish tank work to do, but I'm going to push on with my grand, slow tour of the Dishonored games. For some reason, I stalled hard at the Flooded District section of Dishonored, but I'm dead keen to push through it and get to all the good stuff waiting for me in the DLC and the other games.

Ollie

I'll be honest, I expect that my next several entries for this will be a lie, because whatever I say I'm going to play, I'll undoubtedly instead be playing Dyson Sphere Program. The factory must grow. The planets must be harvested. The swarm must be fed.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing this weekend?