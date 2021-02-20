What are we all playing this weekend?

Everything's not-E3 as far as I'm concerned. Last week's Epic showcase? Not-E3. This weekend's BlizzCon? Not-E3. Larian's weird Baldur's Gate stream? Not-E3. You, me, we're all not-E3, and forever shall be. But what are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

I discovered Down In Bermuda this week. It is a very relaxing and, dare I say it, actually wholesome little clicky puzzle game where you help a (now elderly) pilot escape from the Bermuda Triangle by solving nice little puzzles. Good stuff.

Alice0

I'm struck with an urge for Stellaris. I haven't played the last several major patches, so I'm coming back with some damn fool ideas about how the game works and will doubtless be surprised when all my outdated plans go wrong. Or I'll just fail to find the right menus. Not quite sure what sort of spacemen I wish to play this time, though. In all honesty, I'll probably stop round the mid-game because I don't enjoy the stage of vast empires jostling, so I'm game for something weird and possibily unsustainable. Suggestions?

Colm

I fell off the Hittrain a few weeks ago, purely because of other games I needed to check out, but my slate is clear this weekend. So, it's back to murdering people as quickly and silently as I can in Hitman 3 for me.

Ed

Surprising precisely no-one, I'll be playing more Nioh 2. I also picked up Divinity: Original Sin II to play co-op with a couple of mates, so I'm both looking forward to it and slightly apprehensive too. I'll actually have to make smart decisions, and I'm not used to that.

Graham

IGF Judging has begun - aka games journalism Christmas - which means I'm working through indie games I missed over the past year and a handful that are unreleased. Also I want to try out Hellish Quart, the physicsy swordfighting game that entered early access this past week.

Imogen

I'm on a full Dishonored binge at the moment. I haven't played through the series in years and I fancied attempting a playthrough where I go completely undetected and always take the non-lethal routes. I'm having a lot of fun, but there are so many cool murdering abilities and tools that I'm a bit sad I'm not using. The temptation to summon a swarm of rats to simply eat my enemies is strong.

Jake

I've been checking out Valheim for guides coverage this week and I'm really digging it so far. This weekend I intend to finally summon my first boss, instead of just making my farm look nicer and upgrading my clothes, which is basically all I've been doing so far.

James

It's another Warzone Weekend. I'm sure RPS readers are waiting with bated breath for my Call Of Duty Warzone guide updates for the upcoming season, so I'll be bunkering down with the squad and hopping into the 'zone, getting a couple last little bits of excitement before all this new stuff comes along.

Katharine

I've had Samsung's jumbo Odyssey G9 monitor on test this week and I've only got a few more days to indulge in its super ultrawide loveliness before it departs, so I'm going to make the most of it while it's still clogging up my desk. Maybe some I'll return to some ultrawide Red Dead Redemption 2? Or perhaps I'll have a go at Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new river raids for some quite literal longboat action. The possibilities are endless.

Nate

Nate is fighting a mythical turkey, I think?

Ollie

As is always the case with such games, I haven't played Dyson Sphere Program in a few days and therefore feel like I have to start an entirely new game. Diving back into my previous save feels like trying to dive back into some code I wrote for a game a year ago, its function made opaque by the inexorable march of time. Of course, the solution there is to make the code as clean, simple, and readable as possible. Perhaps I should embrace the same philosophy for my next factory...

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?