What are we all playing this weekend?

This week we say goodbye to RPS guidesman Jake Green, who's leaving for pastures new. Say goodbye to Jake! On the bright side, spring is coming. The downstairs neighbour's snowdrops and crocuses have come through, and what a joy. Anyway! What are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

This weekend I'm going to spend a big chunk of time playing a bunch of indie games that I haven't heard of (suggestions welcome). But also probably more Mass Effect Andromeda. I am still exploring my feelings about it.

Alice0

Bike maintenance is quite roguelike-like. You build knowledge of systems and the interplay between them, then new tools let you go deeper and understand new intricacies, and if you mess it up you might permanently die. This week I wanted to check my bearings to solve a noise, so after studying up I got new tools to remove my cassette, then needed another tool to open the hub, and now I can see how busted the bearings are, so I should have new ones arriving today. LEARNING. With hopefully no permadeath.

Colm

Alright, alright, I'll stop being awkward and play the popular viking game that is seemingly taking over the world. I'm typically useless at survival games, so I'm sure this will go brilliantly.

Ed

Against all odds, I have come to like Divinity: Original Sin II, a game with so many possibilities and stats and decisions that it frightened me off at first. I can't say I'm very good at it, but teaming up with a couple of friends has proven to be a real treat. I look to continue my backstabbing adventures as a dwarf rogue and slip on ice like a fool.

Graham

If I play any games this weekend, they're going to be chill and mindless. That might mean I sink into a puzzle game, or it might mean I avoid games entirely in favour of reading books and watching bad crime on Disney Plus's new Star channel. Let's see how we go.

Imogen

I've been having a go of the new hack and slash roguelike Curse Of The Dead Gods and it's pretty good. Not quite grabbing me as much as Hades did, but I don't think any game ever could to be honest. I'll also be finishing up the Dishonored DLCs and moving onto Dishonored 2, I'm very excited to play as Emily again.

James

Hot off the heels of recording some exciting tidbits for RPS' audience (I promise you'll enjoy), I'll be continuing dropping into the Warzone and learning all about how to use the new guns, as well as taking down zombies left, right and centre.

Katharine

I took the plunge on Olija after Alice Bee's TFI Friday recommendation last week, and boy howdy I do love its excellent harpoon action. I played a very early version of it at PAX East three hundred years ago in 2019, and I'm pleased to see it's every bit as good as I remember it. I might dip my toes into Omori as well if I get time.

Nate

This week, I remembered Ring Of Pain, a dungeon crawler with a grim owl bloke that I wrote about last year. The full version has been out a little while now, and it's brilliant! Hard as balls, mind. But it's so bloody compulsive, and the runs are short, so dying is - as it is in the best dungeon crawlers - all part of the fun. Still not cool with that owl.

Ollie

Could someone please tell me how I can divide my time between Valheim, Apex Legends, and Dyson Sphere Program without sacrificing my health? Oh. Too late.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?