What are we all playing this weekend?

I joked about it before but yep, okay, NotE3 2021 has actually started. Between the Epic Games Store Showcase and New Game+ Expo gone by and the Future Games Show returning later this month, this is it: we'll soon be on a 365-day NotE3 (though whether we'll ever actually have E3 again, eh, who knows). You could call it NotE365. Please don't.

Alice Bee

Gunna play some of that Maquette and make small things really big and that.

Alice0

Bike repairs are progressing nicely, though stalled with another delivery delay after a hydraulic fluid incident. Whoops. Well, after playing City Of Muse this week, I'm reminded I've spent barely any time rummaging round Itch.io lately. I should fix that.

Colm

I played a bit of the Loop Hero demo on Steam last week and was really impressed by how it mashed together loads of genres to create something really cool. I'm having an indoor holiday next week, too, so I may very well lose a few days to this one.

Ed

My Divinity: Original Sin II run continues. I'm about 20 hours in and only just heading into Act II, which, according to my calculations, indicates I'll finish the game in 42 years.

Graham

I continue to spend my limited spare time reading and watching rather than playing, so it might be another weekend where only relaxing puzzle clicker Hexceed falls beneath my mouse hand. I do wish I had something new and similarly relaxing to play, though.

Imogen

I've finally gotten properly started in everyone's favourite new survival game, Valheim. I like it a lot so far! I tend to get pretty bored pretty quickly of this sort of thing, but I'm a lot more invested than I thought I'd be. Then, as always, I'll be dabbling in some Valorant this weekend too. I'm dying to unlock the cool new starry character.

James

I'm going to do some baking this weekend. Maybe some muffins, or perhaps an apple tart. I'll play Hearthstone Battlegrounds while the oven pre-heats.

Katharine

It's more Olija for me this weekend, as well as a healthy dose of Bravely Default II on my Switch, no doubt. After all, I've got to have something to while away the hours with as Matthew slogs through Kingdom Hearts on the Xbox...

Nate

After saying it was a bit underwhelming, I've only gone and become completely obsessed with perfecting Mesopotamian logistics in Nebuchadnezzar. It's an incredibly fiddly game, and one mission has taken me sixteen hours of attempts to get past, but I just want to get those warehouses arranged PERFECTLY. Hopefully I can exorcise it for good this weekend.

Ollie

I'm on holiday next week, so I expect to spend a lot more time playing Valheim and Apex Legends back-to-back. It's pretty great, minus those occasional moments where I try to bunny-hop in Valheim and end up just sitting down, or attempt to activate my Eikthyr power in Apex Legends and instead throw a smoke grenade at my feet.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?