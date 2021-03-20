What are we all playing this weekend?

Wait, no, this isn't it - no one change their clocks this weekened. USA, come on, you should already be on top of this. And UK, our turn is next weekend. Hold tight. Time isn't real, the past year has taught me, yet I'm pretty sure some sort of ad hoc time deity can form from collective belief and god help you if you anger it. So weekends? Ha ha, yes certainly I believe in weekends, a very real period of time right there. Please, please, I beg you please, join me in recognising the weekend by telling me what you're playing this one.

Alice Bee

is on hols!

Alice0

Destiny 2's Grandmaster Nightfalls are great fun so I look forward to finishing a few more runs with different characters and builds. Can't believe how tryhard my successes now feel after seeing some of the fun builds that are viable. For shame, Alice.

Colm

is ? ? ?

Ed

I'll be dropping into the Warzone, as there's simply nothing else for it. If I'm not in Verdansk, I'll be on the Reaper's Coast, making poor decisions in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Graham

I've started playing the Lego Speed Champions DLC for Forza Horizon 4, and it's perfect. The base game already had a giddy, child-like appreciation of cars, smashing through scenery without slowing down makes more sense now the scenery is made of Lego bricks, and it even replaces the slightly jarring "Influencer" currency with colourful bricks. Wonderful.

Imogen

Aside from playing an obscene amount of Valorant as usual, I'm getting in on that Loop Hero action. I've only done a couple loops so far, but I can already feel it pulling me for 1000 "just one more..."'s.

James

I can't stop playing Loop Hero. If I'm having a rough day I like being able to open a game, blink, and have five hours pass. I think it'll be nice to pop back into Warzone too, along with Ed and the squad. Verdansk is due some changes but it's always a treat to revisit.

Katharine

I never did get round to finishing Olija or Signs Of The Sojourner last week because I ended up getting indoctrinated into the wonderful world of chill city-builder Dorfromantik instead. It's hooked its claws in deep, too. I've been playing it all this week, and will likely play it all weekend, too.

Nate

submitted the following Hades screenshot as evidence of belief in a weekend:

Ollie

I've finally caved and bought Hunt: Showdown. Initial impressions are pretty positive. I like the 3D view bit in the lobby where you can check out how all the different guns sound at different distances, all the way up to 1000 metres away. Very cool stuff. But on the flipside, there's a giant spider that skitters up walls and on the ceiling. I can't decide which of these aspects I feel more strongly about. All I know is I'm likely to play a lot more of it with the peeps this weekend.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?