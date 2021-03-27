What are we all playing this weekend?

Spring has sprung, and this weekend the clocks spring forward in the UK. Honestly I'm not entirely sure what that means, but I will wake up with my phone automatically set to the right time then go around fixing the other clocks. Thanks, technology, for letting me be stupid as hell. But what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on.

Alice Bee

Spacebase Startopia, a spiritual successor to one of my favourite games of all time, is now out. I played it for review, and I shall continue to play it mightily this weekend.

Alice0

After years of seeing snippets, Genesis Noir still looks wild now it's out. But then, who could resist riding The Bus into Berlin. Though that new Monster Train expansion...

Colm

I am fully aware that my memory of the bandicoot fella's back catalogue is clouded by nostalgia, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a bit excited to play Crash Bandicoot 4, this weekend. Might complete the look by covering myself in Opal Fruits wrappers and empty bottles of full-fat Fanta.

Ed

I'll be hopping back into Risk Of Rain 2 now that its big Anniversary Update has arrived. Oh how I have missed playing as the shopping-trolley-with mini-gun. As per, I've also got some more Divinity: Original Sin 2 co-op sessions lined up (we've just saved some corrupted chickens), and Warzone with my dearest squaddie James.

Graham

I will install several games this weekend, and I will play only Forza Horizon 4, while positioned as close to horizontal as I can manage without being in bed.

Loop de loop

Imogen

Someone, please, pry me away from the roguelike deckbuilders. Not only am I caught up in Loop Hero, but Monster Train got a big DLC this week so I'll be all over that. They both have sort of autobattely features, I wonder if I could play both at once? I have two monitors and nothing else to do, this is the best worst idea I've ever had.

James

I'm going to do some more baking this weekend. Made a lovely salted caramel and brandy ice cream this week, so I'm thinking of doing some kind of fancy brownies to go with it. Maybe I'll play some Hearthstone Battlegrounds while the oven pre-heats.

Katharine

It's all aboard the Dorfromantik express for me this weekend, with maybe a quick pitstop back to Signs Of The Sojourner if I need a break. I'm just one trip away from completing Echo Dog's deck-building dialogue 'em up now, but the pull of Dorfromantik's tiny pastoral town-building is strong.

Nate

There's only one course of action for me this weekend - return to the chilling, post-theological wasteland that Gigaknight has made of Europe in Crusader Kings 3, and see what on earth happens when he finally dies.

Ollie

Hunt: Showdown is slowly and organically expanding to encompass all my free time, like some sort of slime mould pulsing its way across the surface of an oat. I'm nearing Level 100, at which point I can trade in everything I've unlocked for a Prestige Level and go back to the very beginning, with nothing unlocked except the basic weapons and tools. I can't wait.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?