What are we all playing this weekend?

Maybe this is because I try hard to ignore it, but did this April Fool's Day seem a quiet one? Not many japes? I mean, most April Fool's jokes are not at all funny, so that's not necessarily a bad thing. But maybe I missed something good? Gang, what good japes were afoot this year? And more importantly, what are you playing this weekend?

As much as I want to see all the newness in The Binding Of Isaac's new expansion, I'm not finding it that fun. The newness is exciting but the nerfs, the monstrous enemies, and the diluted loot pool aren't doing it for me. Too many runs turn out just a bit crap. But I am keen to finish blinking at my webcam to play Before Your Eyes.

Colm



I remember rinsing Abe's Oddysee back when I was a kid. Directing large-eyed, flyweight-looking lads from one place to another was just terrific. Abe's Exoddus, however, didn't grab me all that much. There was only a year between the two games, so there wasn't enough time to really miss Abe. In 2021, I'm definitely up for more of the greeney-bluey fella, though, so I'll be dumping hours and hours into Oddworld: Soulstorm, this weekend.

Ed

I plan on playing Binding Of Isaac: Repentance while watching Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown on my other monitor. Depravity, counteracted by culture.

Graham

I spent last weekend playing Paradise Lost, aka Nazi BioShock, and now I'm in the mood for something more upbeat. I've installed Cozy Grove, because it's got plants and colours, and looks a bit like Don't Starve's upbeat cousin.

Imogen

Back to my typical haunts this weekend, Apex Legends and Valorant. We've managed to recruit some more pals into my usual Valo group and it's been a lot of fun. It's become a super social thing for me most evenings, and yeah, it's just a nice time.

James

I've downloaded Disco Elysium for what feels like the thousandth time. Will I finally play it? Maybe. Am I more likely to sit around grinding out Hearthstone victories with off-meta control decks? Absolutely.

Katharine

is on her hols.

Nate

is on his hols.

Ollie

I've just started playing ranked Apex Legends for the very first time. So far we've played 14 games and won 9 of them, with 4 more second places. We have to remember not to pat ourselves on the back too much though, because the game is still finding our rightful spot in the ranks. At some point the wins will peter out and the struggles will mount until one of us decides to append a string of losses with the words, "Shall we play some Hunt: Showdown instead?"

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?