What are we all playing this weekend?

Hallo again! I've been away a bit lately, but here I am again. So tell me: what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on.

Alice Bee

I'm going to take a break from space and play more of the Valhalla DLC Wrath Of The Druids. It's actually pretty fun, even though it is basically just more Valhalla but in Ireland, because Valhalla is pretty fun. I have some Irish friends and they were pretty stoked at the idea when I told them about it; one of them is calling it Assassins Craic. Also I found an NPC that looks exactly like my friend Broni and it was very entertaining to me.

Alice0

A new (old) raid arrives in Destiny 2 today, returning from the first game. I never played Vault Of Glass so I'm looking forward to checking it out with the difficulty cranked as part of the raid race. Sure, we could look up a guide for how every encounter works but naw, we'll be going in blind to figure it out ourselves.

Colm

I played a bit of the Knockout City beta back in February and actually thought it wasn't half bad. So, I'll be playing it over the weekend to see if it has enough about it to become The Next Great Multiplayer Game. Even if it's not, hopefully it'll be decent for a few hours of play.

Ed

Ever since I played Resident Evil Village, I've had a desire to play something that'll give me the spooks. I'm hoping Mundaun will do the trick, but not too much of a trick - I'd rather not wet myself this weekend.

Graham

I've installed the Mass Effect trilogy, but I think it's more likely I'll play a few more rounds of Warpips this weekend. It's a really neat RTS that jettisons a lot of genre complexity while maintaining the most interesting decisions.

Imogen

To no one's surprise, I will be playing the Mass Effect remaster again this weekend. I'm still barely halfway through the first game, because I've spent far too much time blasting through every single side quest and uncharted planet. Might finally get around to ditching Ashley on Virmire today, though.

Ready for tough decisions.

Katharine

It's probably going to be another dose of Resident Evil Village and Dorfromantik for me this weekend, but I'm tempted to give the new Scarlet Nexus demo over on Xbox a go as well. It's going to be anime as heck, but it looks pretty and Brendy's description of it as a 'brain-punk action game that's like Nier meets Persona 5' has me well intrigued.

Nate

Still absolutely caning Planet Zoo, if I'm honest. I've got two zoos on the go right now - one reptile-only australian nightmare with weird mad max decor, and one where I'm trying to recreate macchu picchu as a zoo, on a mountain and everything. They're looking phenomenal, and I've got more lizards than I know what to do with.

Ollie

I'm dipping into Subnautica: Below Zero, and resdiscovering the delights of exploring a new underwater world for the first time. Highlight so far was when I picked up a baby alien penguin and it looked up at me adorably. 10/10 game.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?