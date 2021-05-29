What are we all playing this weekend?

You know what're great? These new chorizo-style veggie sausages from Morrisons. Absolutely cracking. Had 'em for tea last night; havin' 'em again tonight. You know what else is good? Video games, allegedly. Here's what we're up to this weekend.

Alice Bee

There are so many things I want to play right now, but I think I'm going to check in on Foundation, my favourite citybuilder. I haven't looked in on it for a while and I'm sure there's a lot going on in them thar hills.

Alice0

Alice0 is away.

Colm

Colm has been fired

Ed

This weekend I'm heading off for some much-needed hols. I'm bringing my Switch with me, so I'll likely continue my Hollow Knight playthrough and maybe get stuck into some Monster Hunter Rise. Otherwise, I'll likely try and free my mind from games for a bit by, err, going outside.

Graham

I keep describing Graven to people as "an old man FPS," so here I am making it explicit that I am an old man. That said, I've played it for an hour so far and it's been thoroughly dull so far, so it better introduce better weapons and enemies quick.

Imogen

Imogen has been fired, but I bet she's playing Mass Effect still.

What a nice, geometric little world you've got there, Katharine.

Katharine

It will be a thrilling combination of more Resident Evil Village, Dorfromantik and probably a fair bit of Grindstone for me this long weekend. I need some nice, switch-off-brain games to play in between my Village trips, and Dorf and Grindstone very much fit the bill for me here.

Nate

I need to get some hard Age Of Empires 2 practice in this weekend. My ELO has been plateaued for a while, but I've settled on a handful of main civs which I'm getting a good instinct for, and so have my team, so I reckon we might be able to jump ourselves to the next level of medieval misery if we put the hours in.

Ollie

I'm excited enough for Deathloop that I've gone back and installed Dishonored again. Never actually got very far with it when I first played it, although I certainly liked what I saw. Other games just got in the way of me continuing. I'm sure the same will happen here, but I'll see how far I get before my attention is redirected elsewhere..

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?