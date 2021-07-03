What are we all playing this weekend?

This week has been one of great import, with upheaval and emotion. That's right: Love Island is back on ITV. You don't have to watch it to enjoy the sentence "I'm Chuggs, I'm 23, and I run a bucket hat business in Surrey".

Oh, also we have a new editor-in-chief now (though I feel the fact that there is a human being called Chuggs is a similar tier in terms of big news). Anyway, all hail Katharine. Please, nobody speak to Graham ever again.

Alice Bee

This weekend is going to be all Fossil Corner, all the time.

Alice0

Alice0 is away.

Colm

In celebration of a group of 20-somethings beginning their three-month-long journeys on ITV2, I will be playing Lego Builder's Journey, this weekend. I hope, when I get to the credits, I'm rewarded with a slowed-down, emotional cover of Avril Lavigne's Girlfriend.

Ed

After seeing this big BeamNG.drive update, I'm going to try it out. I hope to have a nice drive along the coast and maybe crash into lots of things. Other than that I am going to visit the local dump and get rid of lots of old socks and my broken rice cooker. A wild weekend for me!

Imogen

I'm just completely and utterly no-lifing Valorant at the moment. I play it every day. I am still not that good at it. One week I'll be able to say I'm doing something new, this week is not that week. I'm also playing Stardew and Mass Effect 3 still, to no one's surprise.

Katharine

Apart from getting drunk on my newfound power, I will likely be spending most of this weekend making more pairs of fancy dino pants in Monster Hunter Rise on my Switch. It's a real good 'un, this new MonHan, and I can tell it's going to be a treat on PC as well when it arrives next year.

Nate

Grond bless Roguebook, the pretty little deckbuilder I've been taken with over the last couple of weeks. I think it won't be long before I've seen all it's got to show me, but there's at least a weekend left in it, so that's what I'll be playing!

Ollie

This weekend I'll probably continue my latest playthrough of The Last Spell, which I started playing after Nate wrote the magic words "It's essentially They Are Billions" in his post about it. It's dreadfully challenging, and I don't like not knowing whether my steady improvement in performance is down to my becoming more skilled or my unlocking more metaprogression upgrades. But everything else in the game is sublime enough that I'm happy to continue whiling away at it for the time being.

But you, reader - yes, you reading right now. You're my favourite (don't tell the others). What are you playing this weekend?