What are we all playing this weekend?

I'm back off of my holidays, which means I missed the best weather. Phooey. But there are many games to play still, so I'm sure that this weekend we're all going to enjoy turning on small personal engines in our rooms to make sure our homes are extra hot.

Alice Bee

I have made a modern twist on Snow White to play through The Sims 4's new expansion, Cottage Living, which I'm going to review. I've explored a lot of the animal husbandry bits and am now going to move into building a tiny cottage. I think it would theoretically be possible to make a battery hen farm also? Needs more experimentation...

Alice0

Alice0 is away.

Colm

I know Alice Bee didn't rave about it in her review, but I think I'll give Last Stop a look, this weekend. After rinsing Death's Door last weekend – you should totally play Death's Door, by the way – I'm in the mood for some passive playtime.

Ed

I'll be playing Final Fantasy XIV while catching up on Love Island, or watching sports I don't understand in the Tokyo Olympics. I might also dip into Forza Horizon 4 if I get sick of the grind and want a blast of vroom vroom.

Imogen

This weekend I will mostly be playing Dungeons & Dragons, I've been on a real tabletop kick lately. If I have time, I'd like to get stuck into Death's Door though. I've had my eye on it for ages - I very much fancy running around as a smol crow with a sword.

The protagonist and supporting cast of Death's Door

Katharine

I will be playing 'let's not melt into a puddle of sweat' this weekend, and will probably be spending most of my time constructing a Katharine-shaped mould so I can pop myself in the freezer at the end of the day to regain my human form again. Wish me luck!

Nate

The new Rimworld DLC, Ideologies, is really, really good. I'm currently using it to relive one of my classic scenarios - the underground iguana farm - only now the iguana farm is also a psychic death cult with blinding rituals and weird drug ceremonies. Cracking stuff.

Ollie

Ollie is away.

Rebecca

The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion pack came out on Thursday, which means I have a new excuse to talk about the game I play basically every weekend anyway! I've only had my cottagecore-lesbian llama-farmer Sims for a day and a half, but if anything happened to them I would kill everyone in the save file and then uninstall my game.

But you, reader, you coconut ice cream melting onto my hand, what are you playing this weekend?