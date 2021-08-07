What are we all playing this weekend?

Today it is finally the weekend and I'm going to have a waffle and ice cream for my dinner, and none of you can stop me! That's the true power of being an adult, and neatly demonstrates why the idiom that childhood is "the best years of your life" is a lie. I was never allowed to have waffle and ice cream for dinner as a kid. And after dinner comes delicious video games! Here's what we're playing this weekend.

Alice Bee

I can't even begin to explain how much I would rather be playing Back 4 Blood than writing this right now.

Alice0

Alice0 is away.

Colm

Might continue shooting some zombie folks in Back 4 Blood. I really enjoyed teaming up with Katharine, Ed, and Alice this week, so I might jump in again.

Ed

I'm visiting the fam this weekend, so I imagine there will be very little gaming on the cards. I might take my Switch, though, and get back on the Hollow Knight train. Maybe even treat myself to some Monster Hunter Rise. It's all up in the air folks.

Imogen

I'm back on the Apex Legends grind now the new season is out. I need to earn enough Apex-bucks so I can unlock the new character and bully people with him (like they bullied me). But also my parents are visiting so we'll mostly be playing gripping games of Articulate and Scrabble.

A cute camp in Katharine's Haven Park

Katharine

I was so taken with Haven Park this week that I will definitely be spending a good chunk of my weekend playing more of it. This cosy, island camping game is just the balm I need after a busy week, and if you liked A Short Hike or play a lot of Animal Crossing, I'd strongly urge you to check it out as well.

Nate

Nate has been fired.

Ollie

Apex Legends Season 10 is a bit broken thanks to the incredibly powerful new character and the incredibly powerful new gun. But it's still far too much fun to pass up in favour of other, possibly more balanced games.

Rebecca

The lure of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles continues to exert considerable power over me, but this weekend I intend to dedicate at least some time to getting caught up on Genshin Impact and Stardew Valley as well.

But you, reader, you dusting of icing sugar, what are you clicking on this weekend?