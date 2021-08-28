What are we all playing this weekend?

It's me, your friendly neighbourhood Other Alice stepping in once more for regular Alice (she's still here, she just has the day off today). I have run out of milk so am drinking a very strong cup of tea - which would be fine, but I don't have a slice of lemon! The horror! The only way to calm my rattled nerves is with a lovely video game.

Alice Bee

This weekend I'll probably put in some puzzle time with Mosaic Chronicles, which looks like a more wholesome version of Glass Masquerade. If I've got time I also want to make more progress in Ambition: A Minuet In Power (so tired of all these parties!) and take a gander at Spookware.

Alice0

Alice is away

Colm

I'm on holiday for the next fortnight, so I might go outside. I've heard good things.

Ed

Seeing as there's a lot of buzz around Psychonauts 2, I'm going to give the first game a whirl and see what I've been missing. In the evenings, I will supplement all the brain-diving with some chill grinding in Final Fantasy XIV. Maybe, just maybe, I'll dip back into Cyberpunk 2077 too.

Imogen

Imogen is on holiday

James

I’ll be catching up on my dwarven bug-stomping in Deep Rock Galactic. Its Deep Dives – a series of three increasingly tricky, all-or-nothing mining missions that refresh every IRL Thursday – probably started life as a cynical player retention exercise, but their heightened risk/reward factor has kept me coming back every week for months. That, and they’ve somehow become a focal point of my social life, even when absent teammates force us to push the latest Dive back for a few days. You know who you are. Nathan.

Katharine

With Bravely Default 2 now confirmed to be coming to PC in just a few days, I'm going to be picking up my Switch save file again to get back on the Bravely train. I adored the first two 3DS games (yes, BD2 is, in fact, the third BD game, not the second), and have really enjoyed what I've played of 2 so far as well. Other things just.... got in the way, you know? But now I have a legitimate excuse to play Bravely for work, and I actually cannot wait.

Nate

Nate forgot to email me his entry again

Ollie

Would you believe it, after about 8 years away I played a game of Dota 2 the other night! Things really have changed, haven't they? All these new heroes and items I don't know about... everyone has their own courier and they all start with wings... Roshan is in another place on the map! It feels like an entirely new game. Fortunately, Puck still has the exact same "Here I am!" voice line which always fills my soul with delight when I hear it. That's all the impetus I need to keep playing.

Rebecca

Next phase of my house move: getting the old house cleaned and tidied while also unpacking at the new house. Turns out this is even more time-consuming when the two locations are separated by a three-hour drive, so I guess I know what I'm mainly doing with my long weekend. However, I'm this close to finally getting the Gold Bug-Off Trophy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so I'm showing up to Saturday's in-game event even if that means I have to whip out my Switch on the motorway. (Don't worry, I'm not the one driving.)

But you, reader, you little steaming mug of Earl Grey, what are you playing this weekend?