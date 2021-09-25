What are we all playing this weekend?

Okay, here we are: it is now autumn. I'm ready. I've folded my summer bedding away, pulled out the big duvet, and bought a bigger Thermos. And this is the nice part of autumn, when things are cosy and transitionary, before the feeling of death sets in. I was cheered by reading about your favourite autumn games this week. But anyway, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on.

Alice Bee

I am going to play that there Kena: Bridge Of Spirits and have a good fun time in a nice third-person action adventure. Also, I like games that give me cute little best friends so the Rot better be as cute as everyone says.

Alice0

I need to plumb the depths of Thatcher's Techbase and ensure Maggie stays securely down in Hell.

Colm

I often race through games so that I can get onto the next one, but I'm really savouring Deathloop. I probably don't need to tell you how wonderful that game is. However, if I have time – and I'll whisper this in case the PC gods hear – I'm gonna try and sneak in a few hours of Lost Judgment on PS5, too. Shhhh... don't tell anyone.

Ed

Master Chief called and he wants me to test Halo Infinite, so I better take him up on that. And that's about it, really. Maybe some Antiques Roadshow to round off Sunday? I bet a Covenant rifle would sell for loads.

Hayden

I want to jump into Diablo 2: Resurrected and Kena: Bridge Of Spirits this weekend, so I'll need to somehow balance slaughtering demons and cuddling the cutest creatures to ever exist. If I don't leave the house at all, maybe I could finish off Deathloop too? Time to close the curtains and get settled in front of my monitor for a healthy weekend binge.

Imogen

My sister is visiting this weekend specifically because she wants to play some of the old PS2 games we used to obsess over as kids. So, a little Gauntlet: Dark Legacy and Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is on the menu. I'm tempted to unplug her controller and try to convince her she's playing with me, you know, for old times sake.

James

I’m tempted to try Kena: Bridge of Spirits. It looks slightly more twee than I normally go in for, but also like a soothing salve to apply to my shooter-frayed brain.

Sable is a looker alright.

Katharine

ActRaiser is something that's always been on my 'to play' list, and yesterday's surprise announcement of a new remake, ActRaiser Renaissance, seems like the perfect time to finally give it a go. I also want to give Sable a go, despite its wonky bugs. That game's just too pretty not to have a nose about in.

Ollie

I've got a five-day weekend to enjoy now, so I imagine I'm going to bounce between a couple of different games. I've played Kena: Bridge Of Spirits to death (seriously, I've 100%'d it twice now) so I think I'm gonna relax with some Humankind. It's been a while since I played so I'll probably start a new game, maybe after playing around with the world generation to come up with something out of the ordinary. A giant archipelago might be interesting!

Rebecca

As anticipated, I had a great time getting into Life Is Strange: True Colors last weekend. Once again I've not had the opportunity to play any more in the week, and with three chapters still to go in the main story, I'm keen to get back to mooching around the ridiculously over-the-top gorgeous town of Haven Springs. But I also really want to get on the Switch and finally claim that Gold Bug-Off Trophy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons — and since this Saturday is my last chance before next June, I should probably do that first.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?