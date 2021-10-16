If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

45

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Two skeletons riding in a coffin on the sea wave at a startled man in an illustration from 'The Story Hunter or Tales of the weird and wild'.

A week of goodbyes. Vid bud Colm waved goodbye on Monday, and Friday was the final shift at the news face for longtime evening freelancer Lauren Morton. She leaves us to join cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer and they'll be lucky to have her, as we were. Say goodbye, gang.

Alice Bee
I have not spent enough time chopping wood in New World so it's probably going to be that, isn't it, because chairs don't make themselves. But on the other, meatier hand there is the siren shriek of Back 4 Blood, which at least one friend (I have one) is desperate to play together. So we will see.

Alice0
I've just received my copy of Deep Wheel Orcadia, the new sci-fi novel from Josie Giles (who you might know from the Twine game Raik), so that's a lot of my sitting time spoken for. Beyond that, I need to make the most of weekend daytime with a long bike ride; cycling after work is stressful with sunset nearing 6pm. Plus Deus Ex: Mankind Divided because reasons.

Ed
After a long hiatus, Hollow Knight beckons. I'd also like to get better at rally sim WRC 10, to the point where I can skid around a course without taking a single tumble. A tough weekend ahead, then.

Hayden
After slaying endless amounts of zombies in Back 4 Blood this week, I'm ready to change things up a bit for the weekend. Hunting down a dictator and his cronies in Yara should be pretty different, right? No? Maybe I'll drop into Warzone and make the most of Verdansk before it potentially disappears forever in a few weeks' time. Oh, and I'll be watching Venom: Let There Be Carnage, of course!

Imogen
Gonna be on that zombie murderin' grind in Back 4 Blood with some pals. I'm really enjoying it! Left 4 Dead came out a little bit before my PC gaming time, so I haven't fallen into the trap of comparing them constantly, which is nice. I'm just having fun shooting zombos, you know?

James
I'm looking forward to playing Back 4 Blood with my eyes in their normal shape, and not perma-squinting for benchmarking purposes.

The survivors prepare to leave a safehouse in a Back 4 Blood screenshot.
Whatever I said, whatever I did, I didn't mean it, I just want you Back 4 Blood

Katharine
My list of games I'd like to play has been growing longer every single day this week. I've heard incredible things about the action vania Unsighted, as well as the spooky Pikmin-esque Dap, but man, I also really want to try the Pokémon-like Monster Crown and Swery's incredibly wonky The Good Life as well. And I don't even have a full weekend to sample them all, as I'm off to London again today to see a play for the first time in forever. Honestly, my Steam Deck can't come soon enough...

Ollie
I've finally completed my mahoossive build in Valheim, so I finally have more time to actually go out and do some exploring and boss-fighting again. Aside from that (because I have been playing an awful lot of Valheim lately), I've dipped my toes into the woefully named Age Of Darkness: Final Stand, and I'm having a lot of fun with it so far. Although - and it's a strange thing to say when the inspiration is one of my favourite games in recent years, but - it might actually be a little too much like They Are Billions. Sure, there are hero units and day-night cycles, but everything else is near-enough identical. I can even use the same build orders for both games.

Rebecca
I had planned to play horror games throughout October, but I've got an errand that's going to take me into a city centre for the first time since early 2020, and honestly that's scary enough for one weekend. Fortunately I was just hoping for an excuse to hit pause on the spookiness and revisit Max Gentlemen Sexy Business, which this week saw the long-anticipated release of a free expansion.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Features

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch