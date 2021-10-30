What are we all playing this weekend?

Happy Halloween weekend, gang! Oh, hang on, I meant to say: BOO! Alright, there we go. But the greatest horror this weekend isn't any ghost or ghoulie, it's UK clocks switching back to GMT this weekend. Sure, your phone and computer will automatically update, but your heating will be irksome until you again dig out the manual to remember how to change it. And a secondary blast of horror comes from the fact that not every country changes their clocks just yet, so if you deal with business across timezones... good luck, pal. But, what are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

I'm on holiday next week so will probably be catching up on reading, but also it means I can play Back 4 Blood with my pals in the middle of the day and nobody can judge me. Also Unpacking, lovely little game about unpacking moving boxes, is out next week!! !

Alice0

I'm all about that D this week, between Darkest Dungeon 2 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. My DD2 team talk too damn much, even after the patch, but I've unlocked quite a few classes now and am keen to start some fires.

Ed

More bugs need squishing in Hollow Knight. I'm deep into the Deep Nest right now and it's a time, let me tell you. To cool off, I might boot up Judgment and solve some crimes with my fists.

Hayden

My backlog has been growing for the past few weeks, so there's really only one thing to do - buy more games! After having a little chat with Rebecca about the Steam Halloween sale, it seems like I'm buying the Dark Pictures trilogy and Resident Evil 2 Remake, which should deliver plenty of spooks and scares over the weekend. Of course, I'll also be dealing with those pesky twins in the new Phasmophobia update, which means I'll be hiding behind a pillow screaming whilst I get hunted. I swear, the ghost always seems to kill me first.

Imogen

is away.

Inscryption is a lovely little horror

James

I've been talked into buying Devil May Cry 5, which I shall play and later talk about as if I wasn't a year and a half late to it.

Katharine

I've been on holiday for the last few days and have spent most of that time obsessively playing Inscryption. It's just so gosh darn good. A true Bestest Best if ever I saw one. But my journey is far from over, so I will be drawing more cards from my deck this weekend as I attempt to finish it.

Ollie

Season 11 of Apex Legends sure is sneaking up quick, isn't it? Seems mere minutes ago that Season 10 came out and everyone was up in arms about Seer being overpowered. And now it's just a few days until everyone starts complaining about Ash. Guess it's time to remember how to play Apex again. I'd never miss the unveiling of a new map, they're always my favourite times to play Apex. Everyone learning a new environment together, making mistakes and riding Tridents off the edge of the map. All that good stuff.

Rebecca

Having completely failed to have restraint and save House Of Ashes for Halloween weekend, I'll be finishing up my first run and maybe checking out the Curator's Cut pre-order bonus before hunting out something else suitably scary to play. Luckily, I bought Song Of Horror in the last Steam Halloween sale, with the idea that it'd be a good one to hang onto for this year. Unbelievably, I actually remembered I did this, and now I get to play it just like I planned to. This never happens.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?