What are we all playing this weekend?

December is here, and you know what time that is: time for the RPS Advent Calendar. We'll soon start counting down our favourite games of the year (well, counting in no particular order until we open that final door), but what will we pick? I know, because voting has just closed. If you think you can guess, do head on over to the RPS community Discord, where this year's calendar guessing game is underway. But first, please do tell me: what are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

I have been spending my lunchtimes this week playing Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (boy would I like to have been in the production meeting when they finally reached a compromise with that name). Playing it in 45-60 minute bursts has given it the feeling of an ITV serialisation, which I really enjoy, and I'm going to watch another few episodes this weekend, as it were. I am currently on a chapter called The Secret. I wonder what it might be about.

Alice0

I'm still playing Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and still delighted by deeply Adam Jensen infiltrates the city's infrastructure to get where he wants. The city is as holey as Swiss cheese to him, whether that's crawling through vents or punching his own entrances. I realised the other day that I've barely seen guards in most places, let alone put them to sleep, because I move so deep inside their walls, floors, sewers, and servers. Prague's districts feel more dense than many old mission spaces, so having mastery over this space is an extra treat.

Ed

Halo Infinite is proving to be a good time, so more of that probably. Otherwise, I'll probably take some time away from the screen. Might get my haircut and say "Yeah, spot on mate, thanks", no matter what trim I end up with.

Hayden

I'm abandoning my PC this weekend because it's Pokémon time, and nothing is more important than Pokemon time. When the original Pokémon Diamond launched, my Mum didn't let me have it until we went on holiday a few weeks later. Those few weeks felt like forever to 5-year-old me, so I wasted no time when we arrived. I distinctly remember getting to Norfolk and instantly begging for my cartridge. Gen 4 instantly became my favourite, so I can't wait to jump back in and hang out with my Chimchar for the entire weekend. You can't make me wait this time, Mum!

Imogen

I'm very close to hitting platinum in Apex Legends' ranked mode, and once I do I'm finally going to jump into Halo Infinite. It's my first Halo! I was a PlayStation kid growing up so I'm excited to see what all the fuss is about. Will it hold my attention better than Apex? Who knows!

James

It's Exo One week, and I must know the mysteries of the shapeshifting space marble. I must. I must.

Katharine

is mysterious.

Ollie

is enigmatic.

Rebecca

Right now I exist in a haze brought on by a combination of never quite getting enough sleep, living in a house that's still only half-unpacked, and spending every spare moment trying to decide on my GOTY. All week whenever I've had a minute I've been dizzily bouncing between playing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, It Takes Two, and the Curator's Cut of House Of Ashes. If I manage to spend any of the weekend fully conscious and not occupied building furniture, I expect I'll keep going with some combination of the above.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?