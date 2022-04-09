What are we all playing this weekend?

I know all I do is chat about the weather lately, but have you looked outside? Ridiculous. Where's my spring. Yesterday I watched a shower of hail fall from a bright blue sky. Give me spring. But while we're still stuck standing in front of our open doors, dashing out for five steps of sunshine before ducking back in and slamming it shut to escape a gale, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on.

Alice Bee

We still haven't had everything delivered to our new place, but we do have our consoles and TV, which means I can get back in the robo-saddle with Horizon Forbidden West. I also have Ghostwire: Tokyo, though, which is very tempting.

Alice0

I grabbed Black Desert Online to play with the character creator while they're giving it away free, and maybe I'll play the game too? But so far, just funny faces.

Ed

is away!

Hayden

After reading Graham's news piece about Coromon, I haven't been able to stop playing. A Pokémon-like with difficulty options? I couldn't resist. I started with hard mode, thinking that it'd be a breeze for a monster-taming veteran like me. I was wrong. The permadeath mechanic in hard mode meant that the first boss destroyed half of my team including my starter, Cubzero. I don't feel comfortable moving on without Cubzero by my side, so this weekend I'm going to restart and hopefully learn from my mistakes. Wish me luck.

James

This week I installed RimWorld for Steam Deck testing reasons and found myself surprisingly not-hating it, despite my management game allergies. So I might play more of that? Maybe? I'd definitely like to get better at hunting. So far, across two saves, the only animal that's perished has been my own pet in a cougar attack, and I consider this 0-1 score a stain on my honour.

Katharine

This is it. It's time to finish Tunic. No more secrets. No more dilly-dallying playing bits of Weird West, Death Stranding Director's Cut and Chrono Cross' new Radical Dreamers edition. That big boss' days are numbered. Wish me luck!

Liam

Irritatingly, I have a cold for the first time in over 2 years, so I guess I'll just spend my weekend playing Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and coughing a lot. Curse this perishable flesh prison we call a body.

Ollie

is ? ? ?

Rebecca

Late last year I really regretted skipping Unpacking, which looks like exactly my sort of indie under ordinary circumstances. Unfortunately, it was released just a week after my own house move, when the last thing I wanted to do in my limited spare time was play a game about the most tedious, stressful activity I currently faced IRL. Five months on, though, the memory of transporting my own life cross-country in cardboard boxes is mercifully fading, and Unpacking just nabbed a couple of seemingly very well-deserved BAFTAs, so I think now's the time to finally give it a proper chance.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?