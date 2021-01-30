What are we all playing this weekend?

Get in losers, we're not going shopping, because we can't go anywhere still. Luckily, Hitman 3 has come out, which is what approximately all of us are playing, apparently. Also, I forgot to give myself enough time to figure out how to format these posts in the new website, or to source our headshots, so I have quickly improvised this extremely ugly version for this week. Look, the relevant info is all still here, anyway. Bet Ian Hitman knows how to source a headshot though, wahey!

What are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

Watch Me Stream My Mental Breakdown, which was one of my favourite demos from the last Steam Autumn Festival, is out! So I'm going to play that, and learn to treat my audience as an enemy to be beaten.

Colm

Xbox Game Pass for PC was made for games like The Medium. I'm very much looking forward to playing the not-scary horror game involving sad dead girls called Sadness this weekend.

Ed

I'm still not done ticking off my murder checklist in Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 for that matter. I have a backlog of murders, so I best get to them.

Graham

I'm going to continue playing Dungeon & Puzzles, a neat little sokoban I wrote about on Thursday. I've also been playing Hexceed, another neat (and free!) puzzle game I might write about soon.

Imogen

Inspired by Nate's discovery of the Dishonored series, I've gone and downloaded the first Dishonored again because I have a real hankering for Arkane's magical game design. I'm so incredibly bored of open world RPGs at the moment, I just want to be given one single linear mission and not be distracted by 50 NPCs all clamouring for my attention on the way

Jake

Heaven's Vault has been getting more press lately, given that it was just released on new platforms. I'm quite into non-violent, non-combat focused games at the minute. Archeology and language puzzles are all I need.

James

For the second weekend in a row, I'm all over Hitman 3. I even purchased Hitman 2 an extra time so all the locations are neatly tied up in the same game. I can't wait to return to Miami and sabotage some racecars, or pop on back to the small-town America of Whittleton Creek. This entire series is so flipping good.

Katharine

Having properly finished Assassin's Creed Valhalla now (100% absolutely definitely this time), it's all about Ian Hitman the 3rd now. I'm still in my early wandering around stages of each level, but gosh, the level of detail is just stunning. I do miss the homing briefcase, though. Please, IOI, bring that back for old times sake, yeah?

Nate

This weekend, Dishonored will battle the Age Of Empires 2: Lords Of The West expansion for control of my soul. BOTH SHALL WIN.

Alice0

Alice0 is on holiday.

Ollie

Ollie is probably playing the piano.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?