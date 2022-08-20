What are we all playing this weekend?

The Edinburgh Festival is still in full swing so honestly, I've either been at home or out the city. I usually see a load of shows but most my favourite performers aren't up this year and I've not heard much about the sort of weird performance art I relish. Plus the crowds are the absolute worst, especially under covid. Residents should receive legal dispensation to throw one (1) oblivious cluster of path-blocking lollygaggers into a wall each week. Oh, video games? Yeah, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking!

Alice Bee

I've been yearning for a weirdo RPG session for a while, so I think I'm going to dive into Weird West this weekend.

Alice0

Seeing that What Remains Of Edith Finch is leaving Game Pass soon prompted me to replay it and dang, it holds up. I have to take breaks because god, my heart...! But maybe it's the pinnacle of explore-o-stories?

CJ

It’s still the school summer holidays so I'm taking a long weekend with my family to visit relatives. That probably won't leave a whole bunch of time for gaming, but I'll try to squeak in some Two Point Campus and maybe a bit of Coffee Talk on PC Game Pass. Who am I kidding? It'll end up being a weekend of more PowerWash Simulator.

Ed

Thanks to a couple of folks from badminton who happen to play Apex Legends, I'll likely play some with them. I'm finding it a semi-traumatic experience, as it's extremely movement oriented and guns seem to blat all their ammo in milli-seconds. Still, I will persevere as it's an FPS I've been wanting to get into for some time and I think I'm getting there.

Hayden

is on hols!

James

I've taken some time apart from Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, as I'd benchmarked it so many times before launch day (cheers to the multiple unannounced performance patches) that I was seeing a little red and blue man every time I closed my eyes. S'a good game, though, so after this break I'm looking forward to playing it for playing it's sake.

Katharine

Still more Xenoblade 3, but I've also been looking forward to playing Cursed To Golf for absolutely ages. I loved the opening level I played at PAX East earlier in the year, so I'm keen to see what the rest of this golfing roguelike is like (like) now it's finally out.

Liam

I've been struggling to focus on a single game for a few weeks now, sort of bouncing between various bits and then moving on after half an hour or so. This happens to me maybe once or twice a year, and the usual conclusion to this regular period of malaise is becoming intensely addicted to Fortnite again for a few months. It doesn't help that my twitter feed is awash with videos of Goku shooting Darth Vader with a handgun at the moment thanks to its recent Dragon Ball collaboration, which seems to have reignited everyone's interest in the game again. I have no particular interest in Dragon Ball, but it is making me want to perform a Kamehameha as Jill Valentine. Fortnite is the only good metaverse.

Ollie

Against all odds, I'm actually quite enjoying playing Tower Of Fantasy. I mean, the writing and in particular the dialogue is some of the worst I've ever experienced... But the combat's pretty fun. Switching weapons on the fly to create extravagant combos is always a good time, no matter the game. And the freedom of movement is great. It actually reminds me a little bit of Immortals Fenyx Rising, another game I didn't think I'd enjoy as much as I did. Hm. Maybe I should go play Fenyx Rising instead...

Rachel

I'm going to give Rollerdrome a crack. Blasting giant metal robots into oblivion as I wall jump into a flip and land gracefully on all eight wheels sounds like my kind of weekend. I've also still got Cult Of The Lamb and Lost In Play to finish, AND the first two episodes of We Are OFK released earlier this week. Ahh the games are starting to pile up!

Rebecca

Any prior gaming plans I had for this weekend were put on hold on Wednesday, when the Boyfriend Dungeon: Secret Weapons DLC dropped as a free update. Coming back to the dunj 11 months after completing everything the base game had to offer, I find I'm still utterly charmed by the whole production, and glad all over again that we declared it one of our GOTYs of 2021. To be honest, the main downside has been the realisation that, despite having played some great new games this year, nothing has really captivated me in quite the same way.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?