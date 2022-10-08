What are we all playing this weekend?

I've not yet started my spooky celebrations but I am enjoying seeing other people get into the spirit. What else are going to do in a rainy early October? Do tell me if you have good ghoulish plans, reader dear. Oh! And while you're at it, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I've been dipping into Immortals Fenyx Rising now it's on Game Pass, and you know what? It's still a good game, no regrets, great lil weekend treat.

Alice0

I'm off looking for forest fungus this weekend. Maybe not to eat it? Probably not to eat it? Still learning about identifying it. Should not eat it yet. Unless...? I want a video game which captures that feeling of dank woodland. Lush. Wet. Verdant. Ripe. Heavy. A good place to lay down and die, or at least watch the Draconid meteor shower if the sky is clear.

CJ

We're still playing a lot of Splatoon on weekends, so I'll be joining in with that. I'd like to find time for some more Deathloop too. It's been raining heavily here this week so I'm hoping for a break in the clouds to get out a bit. If not, then we'll just put our big coats on and go striding off somewhere anyway.

Ed

For me, most weekends involve sweating and eating bananas, but this one is dedicated to pissing myself with fear. I'm going to play The Quarry with a friend, make some baffling decisions, and ensure all the frat boys get torn to strips by a killer clown. Might even get a pizza! I do what I want!

Hayden

It's spooky season, which means it's time to get my group back on Phasmophobia. We'll scream, we'll die, and I won't play in VR because the last time I did that, I smashed a lamp. Outside of video games, I just got a message from my local gaming store to let me know that they've got a Magic: The Gathering Warhammer Necron deck with my name on it. That's all about death, right? Very spooky indeed.

James

Katharine

I am on holiday this week. Technically, we should have been on actual holiday this week, gorging ourselves on the hot chocolate rivers of Bruges, but Covid has scuppered our travel plans, so we're staying home instead, probably playing some video games on the sofa. You know, to change the habit of a lifetime. More Xenoblade 3 will definitely be a feature, but now I've finished Cult Of The Lamb, there are a few more games I want to catch up on before the end of year rush. I've got my eye on Norco and Citizen Sleeper at the moment (thanks Game Pass), and I've been meaning to play Strange Horticulture for ages as well. Oh gawd, and there's God Of War to finish as well. Probably just as well we're staying home, to be honest. Too many video games to play.

Liam

I've been playing a lot of Overwatch 2 this week and having a lovely time, except for when I lose 8 matches in a row and consider walking into the sea as a bit of light relief. I'll probably keep playing that, because I was born to suffer. Elsewhere, I finally started Fallout: New Vegas on the Series X. I loved Fallout 3 back in the day, and although I bought New Vegas at launch it never quite got its hooks into me quite like its predecessor. 12 years later I'm absolutely obsessed. Patrolling the Mojave almost makes you wish for a nuclear winter.

Ollie

Overwatch 2 is the keynote speaker of my weekend. Now that the launch issues seem to have been (mostly) ironed out, I'm hoping to get a good dozen or so more games played with the gang. I'm having a lot of fun playing as Sojourn and Kiriko at the moment. Less so Junker Queen, but hey. Two out of three new heroes ain't bad.

Rachel

is away!

Rebecca

With the approach of Halloween comes a new looming fear: that I won't finish some of my GOTY contenders before it's time for us to vote on our end-of-year list. Ghostwire: Tokyo was just about all I played this spring, but so many very good — and crucially, comparatively short — games were released over the summer that somehow finishing Ghostwire kept getting pushed to the back of the queue (perhaps because I'm so determined to 100% it). But dammit, it's suitably spooky and genuinely one of my favourite new titles of 2022: I vow I will see the ending before Christmas!

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?