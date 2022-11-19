What are we all playing this weekend?

I recently bought a new hoover, or I suppose a first hoover, the first hoover which I actually own. After decades of whichever crap hoover my landlords dumped in a flat cupboard rather than throw away, here I am, a hoover owner. Did you know: a hoover, when pushed over a floor, will suck up dust? And keep the dust inside? Amazing. Genuinely a joy to be doing a bit of hoovering this week. Plus I bought a Shark, and Shark owners seem to get very excited when they hear someone has bought a Shark, so I guess I'm now part of a(nother) gang. Anyway! What are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

I continue to have unfinished business in Elden Ring, to whit: basically the entire game. It is a large, game and it is difficult, and I am making very slow progress. I am enjoying all the grotesque horrors and the man who was turned into a shrub, though.

Alice0

I'm battling through the campaign of Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector before it leaves Game Pass. XCOM is about as deep as I've got into turn-based tactics, so I'm enjoying gently venturing deeper into the genre in the comfort of a familiar setting. I hope the plot and characters become less boring.

CJ

We're speeding towards the end of 2022 and, being a parent who works full-time, I don't feel like I've played anywhere near enough games this year. I'm still trying to jump on any intrigruing game that pops up on PC Game Pass when I can. I really need to sit down and give some of the ones that got away a try though, before the Game Of The Year season enters our star system like the gaming Unicron it is. My mission this weekend is to jump into Microsoft Flight Simulator, which got a 40th Anniversary zhuzhing up recently, and try to break the surface of Pentiment and Somerville, if I can. Why are there so many games?!

Pentiment

Ed

It's all about Warzone 2 for me. The first got me through the height of the pandemic, so I'm beyond excited to reunite with my mates and chase those Warzone Victories all over again.

Hayden

God Of War Ragnarok has hogged most of my evenings this week, so I'm hoping to wrap it all up over the weekend. I'm starting to get a little tired of hurling my axe everywhere, and Pentiment has caught my eye. I don't think I can handle playing them both at the same time, so here's hoping Kratos can jog around the nine realms a little faster.

James

Not much time for games this weekend, semi-sadly, though at some point I do want to dust off my neglected Game Pass subscription to check out Somerville and/or Pentiment.

Katharine

I'm visiting family this weekend, but I will be squeezing in Somerville and some Pentiment playing wherever I goddamn can. It's totally all right manners to be solving a medieval murder mystery while also having a birthday dinner, right?

Liam

Another week, another fresh batch of games to occupy my limited free time. What will it be this weekend? Warzone 2.0 probably. More Persona 5 (I've reached the second palace now, and I think this may be one of the best games I've ever played?). I never did get back to Overwatch 2. Sonic Frontiers is still sitting in my list of recently played things. There's too much. There's just too much.

Ollie

I didn't expect to be too impressed with Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new DMZ extraction mode, but it really is pushing all the right buttons so far. It's a more relaxed approach to Call Of Duty than either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone's battle royale mode offers, but it still has its high-adrenaline moments when another player sets upon you, or a battalion of heavily armoured AI soldiers surrounds the building you're holed up in. There's a lot to do, and most of it is very very fun.

Rachel

After a busy two weeks of game releases, I'm going to leave the house and go outside for a chilly hike up some mountain in Wales. The cold weather might prompt me to curl up on the sofa with a duvet and play God Of War Ragnarök Sunday evening, but we'll see.

Rebecca

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Dark Pictures Anthology launch weekend! And unlike last year, I haven't made the mistake of moving house the next day, so I actually get to settle in and enjoy The Devil In Me in the sort of marathon session these games were surely intended for. Now if you don't mind, I'm off to probably get lovely Jessie Buckley and her nice friends horribly murdered in this creepy hotel.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?