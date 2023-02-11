What are we all playing this weekend?

Look, I am aware that I am talking a lot about the coming spring. But. Did you know that spring is coming? Because it is. This week I walked through woods shining with snowbells, and my heart soared. And oh, when I saw that crocuses are out in the local park too? Absolute joy. The greatest of thanks to the park gardeners who plant those so we know that spring is coming, please, hold on just a little longer, enjoy these flowers and know that spring is coming. But what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I have, regretfully, finished PowerWash Simulator's Tomb Raider DLC, but I've been playing Harmoney's Odyssey as part of our Magic Week and gosh darn if it isn't the cutest 3D puzzle game a girl could ask for. I really like how the diorama's start small and get bigger, containing within them the dioramas you solved before.

Alice0

I need to give up on Brotato because it's making me unconsciously grit my teeth as I play and I don't think that's healthy. I say "give up on Brotato," I mean "give up on winning on Brotato's highest difficulty level with all characters." I've only two to go now but the Streamer is doing my absolute nut in. I still think Danger 3 or 4 is the most fun difficulty level but I have enjoyed the challenge of doing Danger 5 with characters who are probably not balanced for Danger 5.

Ed

I'm so predictable. I've got a badders tournament once again, which means my Saturday is out of gaming action. On Sunday, however, I've got a Divinity Original Sin 2 session pencilled in with the co-op crew from way back when. We're determined to round it off before Baldur's Gate 3 drops later this year.

Hayden

I didn't get through as much Pentiment as I'd hoped last week because I ended up obsessing over Magic: The Gathering. After losing lots of games at a prerelease, I spent the rest of the weekend organising my new cards and building decks. So, I'm hoping to breeze through the rest of Pentiment this weekend! Hmmmm, but I am tempted by Metroid Prime Remastered, which just dropped on Switch. Hmmmmm.

James

Circumstances, mainly Hi-Fi Rush-shaped, have prevented me from finishing the Dead Space remake in good time. Fingers crossed, then dutifully cut off, that I can rectify that this weekend.

Katharine

I'm still playing games that are shrouded under a thick veil of secrecy at the moment, but know this: I'm having an excellent time with both of the things I'm playing right now and look forward to digging into them more this weekend.

Liam:

I'm sort of in-between games at the moment so I'm taking this opportunity to clear a few smaller things from my backlog. Beautiful Katamari on the Xbox 360 (which runs at a fluid 60fps on the Series X). Nightmare Of Decay (a faithful homage to classic Resident Evil titles, played from a first-person perspective). The Walking Dead: Season One (why did I never play this at the time? It's good!). Oh, and Destiny 2. Ed and I have started playing it this week for an upcoming episode of Inventory Space and I am hooked on the Space Wizard game all over again. Oh dear.

Ollie

I think I'm going to play some Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition this weekend. I played AOE2 quite a bit as a child, but I've since forgotten absolutely everything, so I've started from scratch by playing through the tutorial campaign. Thoroughly enjoying the Scottish lad walking me through everything.

Rachel

I'm still firmly on the Steam Next Fest demo train so I'm going to keep playing through the ones I've downloaded. I'm curious about the deck-building city management sim Cardboard Town, and am looking forward to playing the ethereal 2D action adventure Radio The Universe (I'm getting major Signalis vibes from that one), and the cute robot platformerMisc. A Tiny Tale.

Rebecca

I'm starting to suspect that I'll never actually finish Ghostwire: Tokyo, given how long it takes me to progress the story when there are so many little tasks in the open world begging for my attention. But the important thing is I'm actually having fun mopping up the map, so I guess I just live there now. My partner and I are contemplating picking up our co-op replay of The Quarry again, or else getting caught up on Sherlock Holmes Chapter One together, either of which ought to supply a bit of variety when I need a break from blasting ghosts and cleansing shrines.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?