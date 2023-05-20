What are we all playing this weekend?

It's a simple formula: good weather + time outdoors + exercise = a happy me. I know this formula to be true. I have learned to leverage this formula. I crave this formula. And yet, every year, around this time, here I am going "Oh my god I feel so good why do I feel so good all of a sudden why did I feel so bad for so long." Good weather and time outdoors and exercise, Alice. You know that. You've only had time outdoors and reduced exercise. That's why it didn't work. I hope you too are relearning this. Anyway! What are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

is ???

Alice0

I didn't really dig Darkest Dungeon 2 when it first entered early access, and decided I'd wait until it was finished before trying again. Now it's out and ooh, what I've seen is very exciting. Stuff me and my pals into the wagon and send us straight to hell, please.

Ed

I'm digging deeper into Citizen Sleeper which is the first RPG/visual novel that's held my tiny attention span. On a strange whim, I installed Weird West on my Steam Deck so I'm hoping it scratches an immersive sim itch. Everyone is raving about the new Zelda, so I'm resisting the urge to purchase yet another massive RPG.

Hayden

is away!

James

Up until recently I'd relegated Apex Legends to headset testing duty; something I'd only play to judge the clarity of footstep reproduction. Carelessly, the last time I did this, I lost focus and ended up playing to win. Now I want to keep playing, despite the fact that Apex turns me into a hatefully hyper-competitive little gremlin. Sorry in advance.

Watch on YouTube Liam will tell you Apex is one of the best multiplayer games on PC

Katharine

is away!

Liam

I'm currently on a mini-secondment from the land of PC gaming to help out with some Zelda related projects for the wider network. I assumed working with Zelda footage all day would have dulled my enthusiasm to ever play the game, but after picking up a copy for capturing purposes I have found myself captivated by this game in a way that feels borderline feral. Tears Of The Kingdom is one of the most inventive, dynamic and rewarding games I've played in years. I can't stop fiddling around with it. I can't stop thinking about it. It's incredible. I'm so excited to play more of it, and I'm furious that I have pre-existing "plans" with "friends" that are going to prevent me from doing so.

Ollie

is away!

Rachel

It might say something about my state of mind right now that my two games on-the-go outside of work are Ghostwire: Tokyo and Ooblets. It probably says even more that I'm finding the twee farming sim more stressful overall than the ghost hunting game. Speaking of horrors, it's come to my attention that we're scarily close to midway through the year and I still haven't played A Space For The Unbound, a game that came out all the way back in January and has big GOTY-list vibes for me, so I'd like to start that soon if I can.

Rebecca

Humanity, humanity, humanity! This puzzle game is so very strange but also wonderful. I've played the first couple of levels and have been totally mesmerised by its crowd-herding brain teasers, and from the look of the trailer, things get progressively more bonkers. So yeah, will be massively dipping into that.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?