What are we all playing this weekend?

I'm just not feeling Diablo 4. I keep meaning to write something about this but it boils down to a kinda straightforward thought: Diablo 4 is so perfectly occupying yet uninteresting that I could play it for 700 hours while chatting with pals as a hangout game or I could never touch it again, and I have no preference in either direction. That's all. So. I will not be playing Diablo 4 this weekend. What are you playing this weekend? Here's what we are clicking on!

Alice Bee

I'm on holiday for the next two weeks! I started playing Mask Of The Rose at lunch times and I intend to get an octopus to kiss me before the fortnight is out. Also something in the air is whispering to me to try Final Fantasy XVI, but who knows. For much of my first week away I will be on a road trip around the west of Ireland so there won't be any time for either game, if we're being honest...

Alice0

Right! I've unlocked all the new things added to Brotato with the arena survival shmup's v1.0 launch, and I've won on the highest difficulty level with all the new characters, and now I can settle back into just shooting whatever, my tasklist complete.

Ed

is away!

Hayden

is away!

James

I went back to Minecraft the other week, world-scumming until I got a lovely little spawn point in a village surrounded by icy peaks. I've always been more into building infrastructure than architecture, so now that my wood hovel is finished, my next project is a railway snaking through the mountains.

Katharine

is away!

Liam

is away!

Ollie

Somehow I've become scarily good at Hunt: Showdown in the months since I last played it. Just headshotting hunters left and right. It's like I've tapped into a power that I haven't earned. It's eerie.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun / Focus Entertainment

Rachel

It's Bristol Pride this weekend so I'll be busy stomping around Bristol's city streets on Saturday. Post-Pride Sunday plans include a cosy evening with the lovely Dordogne! I've had my eye on this game since last year so it's shocking that it has taken me this long to get around to playing it.

Rebecca

I won't bore you with the details, but this week my Animal Crossing: New Horizons character found themself with pockets full of the wrong size of fish. That's why on Saturday I'll be attending Bæover Bay's 4th annual Summer Fishing Tourney — a seasonal event I rinsed for all it was worth a good two years ago — in order to offload my accidental haul on my good boy CJ in exchange for an armful of bells. I've also discovered that Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is a perfect game to play in 30 minute bursts, so I'm sure I'll be dipping into that in between all the post-holiday laundry and cleaning I need to take care of this weekend.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?