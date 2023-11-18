What are we all playing this weekend?

I'm still trying to enjoy as much autumn as I can, returning for the third weekend in a row to favourite woodlands. It's more and more bleak each time, though I do enjoy seeing this progress. I've also now needed to break out thermal layers. I dislike this period when trees are barren and fallen leaves are sludge underfoot but it's not winter. Unpleasant, sure, but not yet thrillingly hostile. Ah well, it'll come. What are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I have been playing a browser game called The Roottrees Are Dead, which feels like a sort of Obra Dinn x Tim Sheinman game. Some of the scions of a huge candy company dynasty have died in a plane crash, and you have to map the entire family tree, including their occupations and photos, using 90s-era internet and bitchy diary entries. It's hard!

Alice0

I've more roads to repair in Sebil Engineering, if my kitten will let me.

Ed

I bought Grand Theft Auto IV on a whim for a few quid. I remember not getting on with it back in the day and I feel like now I'm more weathered, I'll click with it. It's also a perfect Deck game and seems to run really smoothly. God I love the Deck.

Edwin

I don't feel much like playing games this weekend, but if I do I will play exactly 31 minutes of Midnight Suns and 82 minutes of [under embargo].

James

Call me a sucker but I've been well into Warhammer 40K: Darktide recently. Thanks to the recent class build overhaul, I now have an Ogryn whose rock-chucking ability makes me laugh several times per game, and the new Traitor Curse update is full of overdue story and more British-but-massive architecture.

Jeremy

There's a good chance that I might think about diving back into Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous this weekend to resume my save file that I had to leave in the dust a few months ago when I became too busy moving to the UK to play a 150+ hour CRPG. Then again, The Last Faith finally released this week, and it's a little bit easier to get into the swing of things with a Metroidvania, so I might give it a go to see if my Kickstarter money was well spent. (Early reviews saying that it's not quite up to par with Blasphemous do give me pause... By the way, I really should play Blasphemous).

Katharine

At last, I am mildly free from secret review games, so I might in fact play something for fun for once, like a bit more of Assassin's Creed Mirage, or Cocoon! Maybe even a bit more Baldur's Gate 3, perhaps! Hah, who am I kidding? I do still have secret review games to play, but they are, at least, mildly less urgent than some of the other things I've been playing for work recently. A mild lull this weekend, then, with a mix of secret stuff and some hopefully neat fun stuff as well. And of course that annual game of 'what the heck am I going to buy my family for Christmas this year.' Need to get that started soon, too.

Kiera

My plan for this weekend is, of course, Baldur's Gate 3. It has basically taken over my personality at this point and I'm even boring myself with how much I talk about it. I'm also very excited about the release of Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar - Realms Of Ruin. I have both a Stormcast and Nighthaunt army (half of which are sitting on my shelves looking a bit sorry for themselves), so the game definitely appeals to me. Hopefully, it will inspire me to crack out the paints again!

Ollie

is away!

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?