What are we all playing this weekend?

Wrong answers only please: how did I slice open my finger earlier this week? Bystander in a climactic shinobi duel? Fell afoul of the local mantis shrimp? Got out of bed too quickly? Whatever the case, typing is painful for me at the moment, so let's get straight to it. Here's what we're all clicking on this lovely weekend!

Brendy

7 Days To Die came out of early access after 11 years this week. That's a long time to bake a big zombie loaf. I liked it a decade ago, and I'm eager to find out if my tastes have changed. Off I go to find all the bits of trash required to build a shotgun then!

Ed

I'll be watching the Olympics, getting into all the sports and cheering on my badminton faves. I think I'll dabble in some Elden Ring optional stuff I'd not bothered with and maybe some Hades 2 while I'm lounging on the couch.

Edwin

fed his finger to the Maw, and thus will be spending this weekend clutching his newly hallowed and bloody stump, tears of pain and rapture springing from his eyes.

Graham

visited the doctor after his own finger began to slump rather listlessly over the course of the day, and was told the cause was overzealous finger-wagging at his colleagues' overuse of semicolons in articles.

James

I continue to play Elden Ring every day, sometimes for hours at a time, as if my feckless university student self has transplanted the soul of my otherwise upstanding and productive adult self. Also as if it's 2022, when I should have really played it properly the first time.

Jeremy

This weekend shall be more Vampire Survivors for me, and while I'm on the casual game streak I might boot up Balatro again to pretend that I know what I'm doing when I look at poker cards. There's also a tanky Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree build involving the chonky Verdigris Armor that I want to mess around with (I have a fondness for thick fella armours). Oh hey, want to know about all new armour in the DLC? This looks like a rare chance to use the "What are you playing this weekend" section of the site to shamelessly plug the Shadow of the Erdtree armor guide I finished a few days ago...

Kiera

was slowly driven mad by the endless hours spent playing Elden Ring. She sliced off her fingers with an oversized butcher's knife and brandished them aggressively at passers-by, calling herself a Finger Maiden, and asking if any Tarnished had recently passed through.

Nic

My tactic of waiting until a Destiny 2 expansion is out so I can play the previous expansion for very cheap, alone, in the dark, covered in Hobnob crumbs, is working out well for me so far. I mean, I say "well". I'm still playing Destiny 2, after all.

Ollie

Against all odds, I've starting playing PUBG properly for the first time in about 7 years. And against all odds, it's a lot more fun than I expected. Also, you can use the ping wheel to request ammo or meds, and your teammate can throw the required item to you with a button press. Pretty cool. It's certainly enjoyable enough to at least tide me over until the 15th, when the giant new Hunt: Showdown upgrade arrives.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?

P.S. solve this anagram to learn how I actually sliced my finger: GREECEHATERS