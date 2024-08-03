What are we all playing this weekend?

It's Saturday morning, everyone! Birds are swaying, the trees are singing. Time to celebrate all the ways in which we'll be staying indoors staring at screens. I've given the outside world a go, but it feels a bit unbalanced, a bit glitchy. I think I'll wait until they've added a bit more content. So here's what we'll all be clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

I'm off to visit family this weekend, so the only thing I'll be playing is NYT Connections on the train. And then Eat All The BBQ Ribs when I reach my destination. This activity has been reviewed as "overwhelmingly positive".

Ed

I'm about sporadically this weekend, so once again, I won't have a huge amount of time for games. Most likely then, it'll be something nice and simple on the Deck, like the perpetually good Vampire Survivors.

Edwin

This weekend I'm working, seeing my partner and visiting my family over the hill and far away in Gloucestershire, so no videogames for me.

Graham

went out to buy a large wheel of cheese, and was later found squished into the pavement, the wheel of cheese having long since rolled beyond his control.

James

Like Nic, I'd be well up for playing Fallout: London in theory, but even I have limits on how much technical fuckery I'm willing to endure. Is interpreting Masonic handshakes with ini files the best use of my weekend? Especially when I can do it on Monday and pretend like it's work? I'm honestly not sure.

Jeremy

I booted Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous back up last night after having spent several months away from it. I spent an hour just reading NPC dialogue, managing my inventory, and trying to remember what I was doing the last time I played this gargantuan CRPG, which sounds about right. I'll be playing more this weekend as well as reorganising the games that are currently installed onto my Steam Deck, which will be a handy companion during mid-August when I'm travelling to the US to visit family. I try to keep the games installed on that thing to less than 20 so I can feel like I'm not just shoveling bloatware onto it, but sometimes I go to the other end of the extreme and am like, "Oh hey, might as well put both Pillars of Eternity games on here along with everything that Capcom and From Software have ever released on PC; you'll get to them eventually!"

Kiera

As a fan of both Fallout and cheesy British humour, I am tempted to give Fallout: London a try this week. After looking at the installation instructions I immediately felt task paralysis and stopped. Maybe I'll be brave and give it another go or (most likely) I'll wait until the bugs have been smoothed out.

Nic

More Destiny 2 for me. I followed some build guides and made a "Bonk Titan", and now I finally understand what was going on all that time I was watching teammates get millions of kills while I was plinking away with an autorifle. I've played the series sporadically since the beginning, and I fully support its evolution from an FPS into some kind of violent interactive firework display. Bonk!

Ollie

I will spend much of my weekend playing a game I've recently got my hands on for review, and while I can't yet say what it is, I will say that I've written about it before, and it's phenomenal, and I'm already having dreams about it. Otherwise, I'm still playing lotsa Plunkbat with the lads, along with the odd game of Hunt when we get bored of the taste (or lack) of chicken dinners.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?