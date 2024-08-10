What are we all playing this weekend?

The search for the cheapest and yet best quality supermarket drink-as-you-go coffee continues. I know it's the first time I've made you aware of this project, but it's been going on since I moved to Glasgow. So far, Lidl's own brand remains the clear winner, a solid 8 on the taste meter at just 59p. But while writing this, I'm sipping an "Intenso" Arctic Coffee from Morrisons, which is giving the Lidl frontrunners some stiff competition at last, albeit at 145% the cost. Will one true victor emerge? Find out next week! For now, here's what we're all clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

Forgive the trumpet blowing, but a game I worked on came out this week. Creatures Of Ava is about taking photos of alien critters, so I'm going to continue watching other people play it on YouTube and Twitch, which is sort of like playing the game myself. I want to see if they got my dumb jokes.

Ed

Is busily resting beneath the shade of a palm tree emoji.

Edwin

Playing the preview build for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 this weekend has me hankering for something similarly loud and lunk-headed, but I'm not sure what. My backlog is full of delicate fare - visual novels and obscure tactics games, with nary a sweary QTE execution in sight. Hmmm, let's have a look at the best action games list (I swear I am genuinely looking and this isn't an SEO plug). Ooh, how about Max Payne 3?

Graham

Is spending the weekend letting his bones resume their normal shape, after the bulk of one too many weekday work meetings led to an event that the RPS treehouse refers to only as "The Crumpling".

James

No games for me this weekend as I'll be stag do-ing for the whole thing. Though I have promised my friends I'll bring the Asus ROG Ally X for them to have a go with. Lads lads lads.

Jeremy

Is spending the next couple of weeks individually shaking the hands of every single reader across the pond as a thank you for reading our compendium of RPS guides.

Kiera

I keep seeing out-of-context snippets of Thank Goodness You're Here! on TikTok and it looks delightfully manic and right up my street. The game markets itself on its absurd Britishness, and to be honest, I think we could all use a good laugh right now. It's only a few hours as well which means my pile of shame (a.k.a years worth of unfinished games) won't judge me too much for starting something new.

Nic

I bought The Last Of Us Part 2 for me console. I've watched the whole thing on YouTube twice but never actually played it. It's good survival horror! It's actually extremely brave and risky to do a classic tragedy in a medium where the audience demands to leave the theatre feeling good lest they label your work a deficient capital P product! It's still a bit up its own arse and I have to try hard not to think about the political undertones! I'm enjoying it.

Ollie

The gang and I have recently moved back to Apex to try out the new season (and catch up on what we've missed during our time spent away). Have to say, it's enormously fun still. And the newest Legend (well, new for me) has an intriguing new take on the teleport-y toolkit. Mostly though, I'll be playing a certain game for review. No spoilers, but it's easily the most fun I've had reviewing a game. This thing eats up my time like nobody's business.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?