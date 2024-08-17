What are we all playing this weekend?

Good job, everyone! The cat talk in the comments has never been stronger. I miss my cats back in England very much. Though I did visit a cat cafe recently, and I got to boop some sphinx kittens on the nose. Life pretty much peaked then, so I'm in a bit of a slump right now. So do me a favour and sound off even more than usual about what your fur babies have been up to lately! And also, if you feel like it, let us know what you're playing this weekend too. Here's what we're clicking on!

Brendy

I've been sailing the high seas of family friendly robo-tactics game SteamWorld Heist 2 and enjoying the ricocheting bullets and treasure-seeking so far. So probably a bit of that. But watching my brother play through the Resident Evil 2 remake on his SteamDeck is also giving me a hankerin' for horror. Maybe I'll try to actually complete Amnesia: The Bunker?

Ed

Yeah, I'll be playing more of that Black Myth: Wukong goodness and fighting some optional nasties I didn't get the chance to while I ploughed through it for review. I'm also getting a hankering to return to LAD: Infinite Wealth and Dondoko Island's chill charms.

Edwin

For reasons that could have something to do with an embargoed preview, I feel like playing Silent Hill this weekend. I might also load up Aliens: Dark Descent or something comparably xenomorphic, after writing about the emergency telephones in Alien: Romulus this week. Any obscure Alien-inspired indies to recommend, comments?

Graham

I'll be playing Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Is that allowed? It's not a PC game, but it is turn-based strategy and clearly inspired by XCOM. I'm enjoying it, but it's also clear why the sequel (Spark Of Hope) sold comparatively poorly. There is simply no way that the probable audience of children managed to complete this game in which every level is an unpredictable car crash of destructible cover, enemy types, status effects, and deadly weather. If they didn't find themselves clobbered into giving up, then I'd bet the dull (and sometimes vague) block/switch puzzles would do for them.

James

I still haven't been kicked out of the Warhammer 40000: Space Marine II press preview, the embargo for which lifted days and at this point should probably just be released as a demo. There's a lot of 'nids to squish, yeah?

Jeremy

Is still off gallivanting across the pond somewhere.

Kiera

Recently, I've been listening to the Skyrim soundtrack whilst I work - I particularly like the 'Skyrim Atmospheres' track which is just a bunch of ambient forest noises and hauntingly charming tunes. Basically, I'm now in the mood to replay Skyrim for the 50th time. It's the perfect non-committal game for me to play because it requires no concentration and just makes me feel all fluffy and nostalgic.

Nic

I was hoping to hold out on returning to Baldur's Gate 3 until the final, final update was finally out, finally. Alas, I simply must go kick a squirrel as soon as possible. Really, though, videogames can do one. I'm getting a new housemate this weekend. The housemate is a cat.

Ollie

I'm afraid I cannot answer that question, reader dear. For you see, I have to adhere strictly to an embargo on the game I happen to be playing for guides, and I simply OO OOO OOOO AAAAA AAAAAA AAAAAAA! - ahem. Sorry. Don't know what came over me there. I'm gonna go eat a banana and calm down.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?