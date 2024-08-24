What are we all playing this weekend?

Hello hello hello! This is Edwin chatting. I don't usually get to do these weekend features, but Ollie and James are busy working their magic (stripmining Black Myth: Wukong for guides and fleeing Gamescom), while Nic can't type complete words anymore without getting his hands eaten (see latest domestic update, below). I know that Ollie usually does a picture puzzle for you, but I am comparatively innocent in the ways of Photoshop and more importantly, very lazy - so lazy that I can't think of an elegant way to complete this paragraph, and will proceed immediately to stating: here's what we're all playing this weekend.

Brendy

I've downloaded the Wilmot Works It Out demo because I want to know what silliness is going to unravel for my little square spirit manimal. I just KNOW these jigsaw puzzles he is ordering are not going to be normal.

Kiera

This weekend I'll be playing super secret games for guides. Other than that, it's a bank holiday so I mostly plan on drinking wine, eating pizza and relaxing with trash TV.

Jeremy

...is still away on his holidays, unperturbed by any testy Slack notifications about sending over his bits for the weekend features.

Graham

...didn't reply in time, so is legally required to play whatever I decide to write here based on running a finger down the Steam charts with my eyes closed. Have fun playing *opens eyes* Wallpaper Engine, Graham.

Ollie

...is probably up to his neck in Scorpionlords. Aim for the tail, Ollie!

James

...has now hunted down every last video game at Gamescom, dipped them in carbonite, and shipped them off to our labs for analysis. He sleeps the sleep of the just.

Ed

Seeing as it's a bank holiday weekend over here in the UK, I'll be spending time with the parents and the pals. In between hangs, I'm looking to catch up on anime I've not consumed in ages. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, it's time.

Nic

I am doing a war in the stars for review. But I'm mostly going to be playing "my hand is actually a very large spider that sometimes pounces at you for scratches' with my cat. It's the only toy she gives a shit about so far.

Edwin

I have a mad hankering to fire up Blasphemous 2 after writing up The Game Kitchen's The Stone Of Madness, but if I play anything it'll probably be Arco, a terrific anticolonial tactics RPG, which launched this week and got a bit lost in the Gamescom scrum.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?