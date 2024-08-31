What are we all playing this weekend?

Time to set the record straight! I wasn't too busy playing Black Myth: Wukong to write up last weekend's Playing This Weekend. I'd never fail you all thus! Instead, I had one of the worst flu illnesses I've ever had, followed by a nice bout of tonsillitis, for which I'm still on antibiotics. Thankfully, I can now look at a monitor screen for more than an hour before feeling sick, so gaming is no longer out of the question for this weekend. Let's see what we're all going to be clicking on!

Brendy

While compiling our best racing games I downloaded Wreckfest and now find myself booting it up at infrequent intervals to cause muddy multiplayer pile-ups. So maybe more of that. I'm also playing Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 for review, so might dip into it for further xeno dismemberment. Who knows!

Ed

Is on 'oliday!

Edwin

It's another weekend of working on extra-curricular projects for me - I've got Monday off so I can properly bed in. On the video game front, I might check out The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria's new sandbox mode, or fire up a demo for a horror game of some kind, like Threshold.

Graham

Joined Ed on 'oliday!

James

Crashed Ed's and Graham's 'oliday!

Jeremy

I'm back from holiday in the US, which wasn't really a holiday since it was all about seeing family, and my wife unfortunately sprained her ankle two days into our trip. Ouch. In the midst of all of that stress, I installed Black Myth: Wukong onto my Steam Deck and can confirm that it works more or less, and feels even more like a PS2 game (hello, invisible walls) on those low graphics settings! Anyway, it's all Wukong for me this weekend as I work on taking out more of those bosses. When I'm not monkeying around, I'll be accompanying my wife out for afternoon tea as her ankle heals.

Kiera

This weekend I'll be playing more Star Wars Outlaws. I know it's received fairly middling reviews but it turns out, I'm easily entertained. It's got that classic Star Wars cheesiness but less of the cumbersome Ubisoft-ness. The stealth can be frustrating at times but for the most part, I'm enjoying it the same way I enjoy an easy breezy popcorn flick at the cinema.

Nic

I'm actually not sure what I'm playing yet but I couldn't let anyone else beat my record lol lmao eat dirt losers king of WAWAPTW 5eva (Jedi Survivor, maybe. Fancy a bit more star war after playing Outlaws).

Ollie

Aside from my regular multiplayer FPS haunts, I've started playing a bit of Deadlock on the side. It really feels quite good. Reminds me of my Smite days. I even found a hero who sucks people in towards himself, just like Hades from Smite, who was always my main. The shop is still a mystery to me, as it pretty much always is for MOBAs, but I'm hoping this weekend I'll find some time to properly delve into the mechanics of things like Spirit power and Flex slots, and start to make more sense of what's going on during a match.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?