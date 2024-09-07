What are we all playing this weekend?

How do you do, fellow humans? After a period of rather intense illness and staying indoors, I feel like an alien. Perhaps this weekend will be my chance to go outside, breathe in the rainy Glasgow air again, and engage in some general decrustation of the soul. Or, more likely, stay indoors and play games, because the outside is where other people are, and other people are scary. Here's what we're all clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

I've had Deadlock installed for a while and have been meaning to see what the fuss is about. But part of me is afraid of getting into another hero shooty thing. I have many scars from Overwatch... Will I face these fears? Or cower in the safety of some Wreckfest? Who can say.

Ed

Suddenly, there's a couple of things I want to try: Deadlock and CoD Blops 6's beta, specifically. Particularly Deadlock that's right up my alley, both being heavily MOBA and a bit FPS. Whether I'm able to keep up nowadays? Probably not. But I've been after a competitive game to sink time into since those heady Overwatch days.

Edwin

This weekend I might have another crack at mastering Nebulous: Fleet Command. It would be really nice to have at least a working grasp of missile etiquette before they add carrier craft and turn the art of fleet combat upside down.

Graham

Is very busy and important, and far too grown-up for games. Apart from, presumably, Dune Imperium, Fall Guys, and Minecraft.

James

Slack has reliably informed me that James is currently enjoying life as a palm tree.

Jeremy

This weekend it's more Black Myth: Wukong for me. I got a cold from staying up late beating bosses, and it's the first time a game's done that to me in a while, so take this as a sniffly endorsement.

Kiera

Is enjoying a well-earned break from being a scoundrelous merqaal-doting rebel.

Nic

Wasn't first to send in his Playing This Weekend paragraph this week, so I can only conclude that the apocalypse has arrived.

Ollie

Well, I just polished off Black Myth: Wukong, so I imagine a good portion of my weekend will be spent playing Deadlock instead. I've found that taking the time to put together my own builds from scratch is what I needed to start making true sense of the dozens of different shop items and all their passive and active effects. I'll also be doing some woodwork this weekend - I wanna make a little thin tall table thingy that goes behind my bed's headboard, which I can put my projector on so I can watch stuff in bed. I'm a lazy sod.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?