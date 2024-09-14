What are we all playing this weekend?

Good Saturday, friends! It's finally hitting Autumn, isn't that lovely? The leaves are doing that cool visual glitch where they look nice for once. All pretty and crunchy and satisfying. It's just a shame it only lasts a week or two before turning into mulch on the pavement. Reminds me of a Regina Spektor lyric: "Leaves become most beautiful when they're about to die". And now, inevitably whatever I write below this will be a lie, because I'll actually spend my weekend listening to old Regina Spektor songs, because she's just the best.

But for now at least, let's keep up the pretense that we're not all lying through our teeth every weekend with these posts. Here's what we're all (allegedly) clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

I'm not playing anything. Why should I! What have video games ever done for me? Pah. Don't make me laugh. I'll never play another game as long as I live. Or until Monday.

Ed

This weekend it is.... a secret game I can't mention. I will be mentioning something about it in however many weeks time. I'll just say that I'm immensely excited to be playing The Game. It's a real Edders special.

Edwin

I'm probably going to skip games this weekend, but I might give PUNKCAKE Délicieux's Ecstatic a go. It's a "bullet-hell with a spider mech that freezes time and shoots rockets out of its butt, against drones synced to rave music". There's such a thing as ticking too many boxes at once, PUNKCAKE Délicieux.

Graham

Was about to get his Swordmaster and use it to lock in his all-important alliance with the Fremen, but some sneaky bastard played the "Voice" card and blocked the Swordmaster tile, leading to a cascading set of events that left him far behind, scrounging for melange while the big dogs fought over Heighliner privileges. I assume.

James

Managed to sneak off and press the "begin weekend" button a day early, so he's off doing goodness knows what.

Jeremy

I am once again off work next week, as we'll be in Malta visiting my wife's father. Amidst the sunshine and sea (it's actually supposed to rain most of the time we're there, damn) will be my Steam Deck, because a holiday is nothing when there are always more Black Myth: Wukong bosses to beat. I've also got Hollowbody, a lovely PS2-style survival horror romp that Nic didn't quite like as much as he'd hoped, but I am over the moon for purely based on vibes. The demo was really good, and while I likely won't have time to fully dig into the game until Wukong is finished, it'll be ready on my Deck for when the time is right.

Kiera

This weekend I'd like to give Reka a go. In Reka, you play as a witch and get to customise your own witch's cabin as you explore the woods and presumably brew up remedies for the locals. The style appeals to me, especially as autumn approaches. Also, the house has chicken legs and can move around. I am a simple person and that is enough to pique my interest.

Nic

Gonna try Deathsprint 66. Haven't looked into it that much, but it looks incredibly fun. Sucker for death sports, which makes me feel weird, since I have no interest in real sports. Racing? Nah. Human racing with big lasers that turn you into goop? Gimeee

Ollie

Deadlock is still gripping me like a Bebop just after he hooks me in order to deploy an Echo Stone-fuelled double-bomb-punch combo like the annoying little shit that he is. I've got a basic understanding of all the heroes now, and about 5 of them I can play pretty confidently. My favourite though is still Dynamo. With his black hole ultimate and his little get-me-out-of-trouble ball, he's like a cross between Hades from Smite and Puck from Dota - two of my favourite MOBA heroes of all time. I'm starting to reach that point where I'm successfully pulling off great plays that make me shake with adrenaline and jubilance. Either that or fail to pull off said great play, and shake with rage and self-pity. Because MOBAs.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?