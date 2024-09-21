What are we all playing this weekend?

Sad news, all. I'm currently being sued by Nintendo for making myself a nice soft boiled egg for breakfast on Tuesday, the bright yellow yolk of which was apparently too reminiscent of Pikachu’s ballsack. They’ll likely take everything I have, including my typing keyboard, so this is goodbye from me. With my last digital breath, I only wish to inspire a bit more joy in the world, so I’m demanding everyone in the comments give me cat updates whether or not they own a cat. Just make up some lore for the cat you don’t have and tell me about it. Here's what we're all clicking on this weekend.

Brendy

I've been solving murders in Shadows Of Doubt. But I've just been evicted from my apartment, so I might spend an evening stalking the streets for a new joint to hang up my raincoat.

Ed

heard about the new Like A Dragon game and immediately melted into a pile of goo.

Edwin

No video games for me this weekend, as I'll be working on extra-curricular thing-a-lings and also, going to somebody's 40th birthday party (not mine). Out of respect for this person, and also because I want to do a bit of amateur demographic research, please only leave a comment on this article if you are over 40. In particular, we welcome advice about flattering photo filters, and suggestions for scenic locations in which to abandon small children.

Graham

got inspired by the Ed goo and is building a lake of goo in Minecraft, assuming that's a thing you can do.

James

Don't let the fact that I haven't done a WAWPWPAPAPWWPA for a month make you think that I'm going to be playing something other than Elden Ring. Because I'm still fucking playing Elden Ring.

Jeremy

took one look at the Ed goo and did a runner.

Kiera

is poking the Ed goo with a stick.

Nic

I am playing the game about the guy from Astrobot that murdered his family, for review. Maybe some UFO 50 too!

Ollie

drunk the Ed goo with a straw out of curiosity and got a tummy ache, leaving me none of his worldly posessions and all his weekly column responsibilities.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?