What are we all playing this weekend?

The weekend has arrived, right on schedule. And I refuse to go outside, because as my Glaswegian partner would say, it's fookin BALTIC out there. Now is the winter of our discount tents, and all that. Here's what we'll all be clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

I'm wandering from city to city in Crusader Kings 3's newest DLC, the Roads To Power. It is a blast. I have been mauled to pieces by a wild animal in the night. A beautiful Gael tried to assassinate me on the road. I am bleeding, broken, on death's door. Nothing can top this. Absolute joy.

Ed

I'll be... mostly out this weekend. Got a badminton tourney and a hang with those badders friends after that, as we gorge on takeaway and rest our legs. I might be able to squeeze in some Secret Game time, or if in doubt, that new Vince McMahon doc on Netflix that I've been enjoying.

Edwin

This weekend I'm going to jam my oar into the rushing rapids of the video game release schedule and paddle desperately back to one I missed, 1000xResist. I played a bit at GDC this year, and liked its blend of hallucinated histories, sad robots and extravagant, lockdown-inspired stagecraft.

Graham

I'm about halfway through Tactical Breach Wizards and I'm going to be continuing with that. Disclosure: I'm friends with the designer and therefore completely biased, totally untrustworthy, but I love its tactics, breaches and wizards. Nic has no friends that I know of and so you can take his word for it instead.

James

I haven't quite finished off Echo Point Nova yet, but it remains thoroughly My Kind of Thing.

Jeremy

I continue to bonk baddies on the head with my Jingubang in Black Myth: Wukong, though I'm probably going to be wrapping up this game once next week is over. While I'm at it, I might also try rereading Journey to the West, since the last time I consumed the story was in audiobook format (not the best way to absorb it, mind you) and Black Myth has me rearing to refresh my memory on exactly everything that's happening in those beautiful (but artfully unexplained) music videos that come after each Chapter.

Kiera

Took a flying high-kick to the face from the Migraine Mobster, and is currently waiting for her respawn timer to count down to zero.

Nic

Has made me start to doubt reality itself by not sending in his WAPAPAPA entry several hours before everyone else as usual. Possibly the Migraine Mobster got him too.

Ollie

My weekends continue to be dominated by Deadlock. Just this week they released an update introducing a new hero, Mirage, who seems... Well... Hugely overpowered, but maybe I just don't yet understand him. Also, now Deadlock contains heroes named Wraith and Mirage. In 30 years time I feel like Deadlock and Apex Legends will have seamlessly blurred together in my memory.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?