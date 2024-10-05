Greetings, friends. Do you have a moment to speak about our lord and saviour, the electric heat pad? My spine now resembles a splinter of charred wood, but oh, so worthwhile. It's an absolute godsend as the days get brisker. My flatmate keeps telling me I shouldn't keep the window wide open if I'm getting cold, but he doesn't understand. I need the airflow. I can handle the chill, but if the air's too still, things go downhill!

So, now that we're all sitting comfortably atop our heat pads: what are we all playing this weekend? Let's take a looksie at what we're all clicking on here in the treehouse.

Brendy

Perhaps some Silent Hill 2, which I am currently barging through like the worst psychoanalyst in history. "Ah, you like putting your arm into random holes in the wall, James? A clear sign of psychosexual neurosis. Now, pick up those bullets!" I am also going to another game's launch party, but mostly because it is being hosted in a natural history museum full of dino bones.

Ed

Likely more of this secret game... which I promise will be revealed soon. Otherwise, I'm going to be watching more of this anime called Ranking Of Kings. It's well good and I want to protect the protag with my life.

Edwin

This weekend I am turning traitor against the PC and playing a bit more of Unicorn Overlord on Switch, which has the lushest character art I've seen, and is also a strategy game broken up by extended auto-playing dialogue - just the thing when you're recovering from a lurgy and don't wish to move your thumbs too much.

Graham

I'll be playing Dune Imperium again on Sunday, after a white knuckle game last week for which I'm eager to seek revenge. I'll be playing the first Ni no Kuni on Saturday, because it's hooked my son and together we've powered later into the game than I ever did on my own. I might get him to motivate me to play a dozen other JRPGs that have long been on my list.

James

I still haven't played most of Space Marine 2's co-op Operations, which is silly of me, because it's my chance to pick the grappling hook Spayse Mohreene before Edwin can use it to steal all my execution kills. I'm also a big fan of how every mission ties into a chapter of the main campaign, right down to your characters barking out the "FOUL XENOS IS SLAIN" vox lines that you've heard from the other side in singleplayer. It's like playing with your own desynced timeline self.

Jeremy

I'm done with Black Myth: Wukong for now (hey, check out all of our walkthroughs), so I should probably take a break from Soulslikes for my stress levels. (I really do want to play Enotria: The Last Song, but it seems like that game's getting a host of updates and bug tweaks until March of next year, so I don't feel too bad putting it off for now.) Since it's the spooky month, I think I'll finally get around to Hollowbody, which has been sitting on my Steam Deck patiently waiting for its chance to unnerve me with cyberpunk Welsh horror. Did I mention I was doing this for my stress levels?

Kiera

I'm off next week, so I have a few gaming-related plans. First, I want to get stuck into Tiny Glade properly. I've expanded my Witch's cottage, but now I want to recreate something bigger like the castle from Castlevania in the spooky winter glade. I'm also a decent way into my Dragon Age Inquisition playthrough, which I'd like to finish before the Dragon Age Veilguard release. Lastly, I have a tonne of Warhammer painting to do as usual. I just finished some UV fluorescent Stormcast (they look right at home with an RGB gaming setup), and now I have a mixture of Nighthaunt and Seraphon to tackle.

Nic

Nic wrote up an entry for this weekend, but I considered his taste in games to be too heinous and horrific to even contemplate publishing. Instead, he gets the dreaded italicised write-up for this weekend while he re-evaluates his life choices.

Ollie

I'll be out for most of Saturday, so I'll have to fit a fair bit of important game time into one day. I've been steadily getting the author times for the latest Trackmania campaign in-between games of Deadlock with my brother. Aside from that, I'm really feeling the factory game itch, but I don't know whether to dip into Satisfactory now that 1.0 has released, or whether to prepare for Factorio's Space Age expansion with a new playthrough. Then again, this is the factory sim genre we're talking about, so I'll probably end up doing both.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?