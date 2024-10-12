What are we all playing this weekend?

The regular comments to this column inform me that many of you are cat owners, so this week, I would like to someone to explain to me how my cat can bound across a room, jump, and catch a moving dressing gown cord flawlessly, and yet fail to locate the stinky cheese Dreamie I’m holding out to her without several moments of smelling unrelated locations. Either way, this is my new favourite videogame, which gives every other game a lot to live up to.

Nevertheless, they continue to try. Here’s what we’re clicking on this weekend.

Brendy

I would like to race and smash up some cars in Wreckfest, which is what I am increasingly doing as a little treat before bed on the weekends. They're so cute when they crumple. D'awww.

Ed

A quiet one for me, my sofa, and my Deck this weekend. I'll be playing the hot new game of 2024, Dead Cells. Can't get enough of it.

Edwin

More Unicorn Overlord for me via Nintendo's unhallowed alternate-reality Steam Deck for me this weekend. I haven't even cleared out the demo, after four hours of play. Madness! I'm mostly playing because the art is so lustrous but it's got its charms as a strategy game. You basically fill units with different combinations of named characters, give them waypoints and watch them auto-battle. I am sufficiently practised now that I can do this one-handed while stirring a pot of beans. No, this isn't a euphemism.

Graham

I'm going to have only a tiny amount of time for games this weekend, which means no Dune Imperium. Minecraft and Ni no Kuni will persist, however, and I'll probably pair them with crawling around some more vents in the frustrating, broken and wonderful Shadows Of Doubt.

James

What's that? Team Fortress 2 had an honest-to-goodness update? Looks like I'm back on my 17-year-old shooter bullshit, folks.

Jeremy

This weekend I'll be catching up on sleep and continuing to get into the spooky season by playing more Hollowbody. Might also wrap up my second playthrough of Carpathian Night (Starring Bela Lugosi) as well, since how better to get into the Halloween mood than play a Castlevania-like or two?

Nic

More of Metaphor: ReFantazio’s demo for me, possibly followed by more if it gets its hooks into me. I think it’s probably the best JRPG I’ve played in years in terms of style and creativity, but its still a JRPG, which means the chances of me ever finishing it are quite thin. I’ve got treats to dangle! Maybe some more Space Marine 2 if those new Operations maps turn up.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?