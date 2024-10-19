What are we all playing this weekend?

This weekend marks the last chance to stuff your hands into the giant plastic tub of loose Lego that is Steam Next Fest, until the next one in like February or something. We’ve been smushing all our demo recommendations up against those of Eurogamer and VG247 in the Wishlisted hub, so there’s no shortage of us-approved tasters to catch up with.

As for what we’re playing this weekend, well...

Brendy

I like the idea of dipping back into Hades 2 following the big recent update. But realistically I'm just going to end up crashing my car into a random German person online in Wreckfest.

Ed

It's taken me far too long, but I've discovered the wonders of Steam Remote Play. So I think I'll be doing more of the remote playing, either with some LAD: Infinite Wealth (yes, I am still somehow playing this game) or dipping into a secret new game that's come in for review.

Edwin

Fell into a quicksand pit, only a little shallow one, but still

Graham

Had all his chips stolen by a seagull, ran off after it

James

I’ve just this week slipped into the Deadlock alpha...playtest...preview thing. Having played Dota 2 through its peak years, I think I’m more predisposed towards its MOBA trappings than Brendy is, and am enjoying it thus far as a competent third-person lane pusher. But does it have that pop, that sparkle, that je ne sais quoi that makes a Valve game a Valve game? I’m not saying no, but I will need more convincing.

Jeremy

This weekend I probably won't be playing many games, though I will be going to a pumpkin patch on Sunday for some real-life Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon-esque shenanigans, so I guess that's close enough? On my list of games to play when I do have a chance is The Crimson Diamond, which Alice B (RPS in peace) liked very much and will serve as a nice break from all the Soulslikes that have dominated my life recently.

Kiera

This weekend, I'll be secretly playing secret things. Otherwise, I have one more Warspawned Kroxigor to finish painting. I've gone for a jungle theme, almost like poison dart frogs with luminous greens, blues, and orange accent details. I recently got into Spearhead, and I'd like to run a Seraphon host and most likely get crushed in the process.

Nic

Too busy playing Mechabellum to say that he’s playing Mechabellum

Ollie

Struck down with Guides Foot, may never walk again, until Monday

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?