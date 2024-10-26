What are we all playing this weekend?

Weekends are for walks in the woods, washing your whites, wolfing down waffles, and other domestic pursuits that start with "w" - please, continue the list. Alternatively, play some video games. I will not insist that you alliterate your video game picks, but I won't tell you not to, either. Here's what the Treehouse are up to.

I'm dog-sitting for relatives this weekend, so the only game I will be playing is fetch. And probably some Connections on my phone.

Ed

I... am very much not going to be around this weekend. Heading down to London for a friend's birthday and sticking around to hang out with some old uni pals who live in the big city and do normal adult jobs.

Edwin

I've got to sort out family stuff this weekend, but I might play some of that Blops 6, providing the PC servers stop being dicks about verification codes, or providing I can find my Xbox. It went AWOL during a recent flat move, but I'm pretty sure it's keeping my tupperware company.

Graham

Spotted me coming up to ask him about his weekend activities and threw a smoke bomb

James

I'm approaching the endgame on my second Elden Ring run. Great game, by the way. I don't know why we hardly ever wrote about it.

Jeremy

Curled up into a ball of spines before I could get the words out

Kiera

This weekend I am once again secretly playing secrets. Don't ask, for I shan't tell.

Ollie

Cunningly convinced me that he was James and had already sent his weekend bits over

Nic

Going to grab the physical of Alan Wake 2. I've been holding out for a PS5 version so I can focus on the intended scares and not the latent fear of my GPU throwing a white-hot wobbly. That, and more Mechabellum. I keep winning games and it's awakening fresh and scary parts of myself I'm not entirely comfortable with.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?