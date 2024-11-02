What are we all playing this weekend?

Okay, look folks, I'm terribly sorry you've been trapped in the bubble of silence for this weekend while comments are still un-fucking themselves. I'm expecting some really juicy catch-up comments next weekend! In the meantime, this post will stay up as usual so you can at least hear what we're getting up to in the treehouse.

Congratulations on making it to another checkpoint, fellow traveller. Please spend your hard-earned coin on one of the following bonuses: either a weekend of games but no sleep; a weekend of sleep but no games; or a weekend of health and activity but nothing to post in the comments below? Your choice! Here's what we're all clicking on this weekend.

Brendy

I bought sci-fi horror game Mouthwashing, and I want to play it. But I just know I'm going to end up kicking up dirt and brainlessly smashing school buses in Wreckfest. Why pretend otherwise?

Ed

Probably Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, sorry. My friends have it and it's easy to get people together and just shoot baddies for a while. It's all I ask nowadays.

Edwin

I've got my brother over to stay this weekend, so I won't be gaming much. The current plan is to pick a gastropub on the other side of a large wood and rely on our innate good luck and homing instincts to get us there. If anybody feels like pre-booking an air ambulance, please do. Assuming I make it back intact, I might play a bit of Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Sunday evening.

Graham

I don't yet have any plans for playing games this weekend, which probably means I'll spend the time staring at my Steam library and ultimately play nothing. If I'm being optimistic, I think I'll boot up The Axis Unseen and spend some time crouching and shooting things with arrows.

James

I'm trying to take a recent multi-game battering in Deadlock - alongside several of these jokers, incidentally - as a lesson. That lesson being "Stop picking Ivy when you don't know what to do with her, and spend this weekend practicing Infernus or something".

Jeremy

My Halloween evening was a fun one; I hung out in the hallway and gave out candy while watching a playthrough of a fanmade Castlevania hack for the Amiga. As one does, if one is of the exceptionally nerdy persuasion. I also bought a bunch of spooky games that were on sale, including the exquisite Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania DLC. That looks like a great one to start playing as we whip our way into November!

Kiera

Kiera shrewdly avoided my homing "What are you playing this weekend" missile by taking this Friday as holiday. But fear not. The missile always finds its mark eventually.

Nic

Alan Wake 2 for me. Everybody asks "Who's Alan Wake?", but nobody ever thinks to let Alan sleep. I'm very glad I waited this long because the Night Springs DLC episode I played so far was my favourite part of the game, but it all seems quite excellent.

Ollie

If I were being optimistic, I'd say that Factorio: Space Age is consuming me. Notice the present tense? That's the optimism. I'm already little more than a husk with conveyor belts and oil pipes for veins and arteries. This weekend, it's Gleba.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend? If you think real hard, maybe we can hear you without you needing to write a comment...