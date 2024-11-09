What are we all playing this weekend?

Alright everyone, let's put this new comments section through its paces. I want to hear deep and detailed roundups of everything you've been playing over the past two weeks this time! We're gonna make our tech team weep. Here's what we're clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

Both the second season of Arcane and the follow-up to Wolf Hall are starting this weekend on TV, so I will probably forgo games entirely to enjoy those. But having finished Mouthwashing (read Ed's review!) I'm in the mood for more good surreal horror. So maybe I'll squeeze in some... Paratopic? Always meant to play that one.

Ed

Likely Baldur's Gate 3 or Remnant 2 with some pals, both of which we've been meaning to play for weeks now. Then it's cleaning my flat time, which will be agony.

Edwin

More Dragon Age for me this weekend, but I've also been meaning to try Grunn, and I have a slight itch to play new horror-tinted 4X Zephon. Generally speaking, I'm in the mood for a game I can write a diary series about. I'm away from work all next week: perhaps I'll dip into a few gameworlds and see if any ideas for against-the-grain playthroughs occur.

Graham

I've been editing a big list feature this week and being inspired to play around 15 different games. I seem particularly drawn to first-person shooters at the moment, so maybe I'm finally about to dive into a modern Doom. I've also just installed EA Sports 25, which gives it a 50/50 chance of being booted up.

James

God help me, I think I'm beginning to unironically enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer. It's fast and crisp in the way that COD should be, and there seems to be more of a focus on straight gunslinging than on who can fill the sky with the most auto-aiming godcopters. Or maybe that's just because I've been playing Domination mode and everyone just dies too fast to get killstreaks going.

Jeremy

This weekend I will continue to play the heck out of Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania, a DLC that's so hefty and full of fan service that it might end up being one of my late-arriving games of the year! There's a reason that Vampire Survivors became the most played Steam Deck game after this DLC came out. I'm now haunted by the spectre of Sonia Belmont shrouded in an array of rotating crosses, her whip exploding out at the speed of light as a billion skeletal dragons disintegrate around her.

Kiera

The homing missile continues to circle Kiera's house; passers-by for miles around can hear the "WAPAPAPAPAPAPA" sound the missile makes as it hones in on its target...

Nic

Fully Remedy-pilled at the moment, so going to see if I can finally meet Control's combat on its own (heinously balanced) terms, and probably some more Alan Wake 2 on NG+.

Ollie

Should I start lying each week when I tell you what I'm playing, so that there's at least a small amount of variation and you don't think I'm a one-dimensional game-player? Let me ponder that question while I continue to plug away at Fulgora, the fourth of the planets I've visited so far in my Factorio: Space Age playthrough.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...