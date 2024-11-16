What are we all playing this weekend?

It's a strange new world we find ourselves in. Previously, we'd only feared for those of you playing games with names like "The Addresses Of All Notable Public Figures in Terra Gaia VI" and "Xtreme Bomb Maker: Easily Obtainable Household Objects Edition". Alas, the automod decided that what a healthy comment system really needs is a blanket ban on the entirety of language. Typical robot. Anyway, that should be sorted now, so please welcome this most hallowed of RPS traditions back with aplomb. No. Aplomb. Christ. It's coming for us now. Here's what we're clicking on:

Brendy

I'm traipsing about in [REDACTED], where I will be [REDACTED] by horrifying [REDACTED]s. I want to make time to fry some Arctic Eggs, but the [REDACTED]s are so bloody [REDACTED].

Ed

A delightfully free weekend for me, which shamefully means more time grinding the COD Blops 6 battle pass. I am cursed to enjoy these sorts of things.

Edwin is resting. He deserves it so much I'm not even going to invent some disastrous fate for him.

Graham

I might pick up Lego Horizon Adventures. It's not getting great reviews - they're middling at best - but a co-op Lego game that isn't hamstrung by the TT Games content farm still sounds appealing to me.

James

Lego Horizon Adventures looks cute, so I'll be giving that a try, even if I'm not particularly thrilled by some of the wackification. How did they get Ashly Burch to sound nothing like Ashly Burch?

Jeremy

This weekend it shall be a double whammy of Steam Deck-accessible favourites in the form of the Vampire Survivors Castlevania DLC and Stardew Valley. Yes, blasting away a billion zombies as Quincy Morris - the most obscure Castlevania character ever who was never actually in a game and is instead a loose interpretation of the Texas dude who killed Dracula in the Bram Stoker novel - while growing radishes is actually a very good combination for the soul.

Kiera is also resting, and also deserves it.

Nic

Turns out I like Control's combat now. Who would've thunk it. Might continue my Remedy binge with some Max Payne too. Lots of shooting, is what I'm saying.

Ollie has shirked his responsibilities for the last time. (I was just going to leave that how it is but it sounded too ominous. Plus, I imagine they'll be more shirking in the future.)

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...