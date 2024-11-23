What are we all playing this weekend?

Here in the UK, the weekend window views are getting progressively more glacial. I'm a bit glad not to have any particular reason to go outside this weekend. It's been a hell of a week wading through anomalies for me, and I'm looking forward to some relaxation. What about you? Give me a rating out of 100 for how relaxed your weekend looks to be. Decimals allowed. Let's really get specific here.

Meanwhile, here's what we'll be clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

I have a Stalker 2 hangover, so I want to fry up some food in Arctic Eggs to help me get over that. And maybe bomb about a bit in Wreckfest, why not. I can have a little bit of multiplayer car destruction, as a treat.

Ed

I'm going to try and get some normie friends into Inscryption, which will be an interesting experiment. Wish me luck.

Edwin

I'm quite busy this weekend but I might dive into S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. for a few rounds of spot the anomaly. Hopefully they'll have patched out the worst of the errors by then. I've also been meaning to catch up with recent Ed and Brendy favourite Mouthwashing.

Graham

I'm going to finish Mouthwashing, the scifi narrative game that's been slowly turning RPS writers into converts. It's pretty good so far! I like the guy that's basically just an eyeball and teeth.

James

More S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 for me. Yesterday I watched a mutant pig get sucked up, spun around, and messily exploded by an invisible psychic tornado, and after washing the last flecks of trotter off my shoes I'm wondering if there's something in a "Weird Zone shit only" offensive playstyle.

Jeremy

Kathy Rain 2 was announced the other day, and was quite the pleasant surprise to see on social media. There's a demo out now, so I'll be giving it a whirl this weekend. The first game originally came out in 2016 and went down decently here at RPS, and there was a Director's Cut in 2021 that helped smooth out the rough edges. It's an adventure game that's stuck with me over the years, and I especially like how the entire last third of it falls into unexpected Silent Hill territory. Give it a go if you like Twin Peaks and all that jazz.

Kiera

Ideally, I'd like to complete Dragon Age: The Veilguard this weekend. I'm so close to the end, but I have an annoying habit of leaving games unfinished in the final act. I also bought a Coven Throne whilst at Warhammer World the other week. It's a beautiful carriage of vampires being pulled by skeletal horses. I plan on painting the three vampire ladies in a similar colour scheme to Dracula's brides from the 2004 Hugh Jackman Van Helsing movie. Perhaps a bit niche, but it's a nice little project for me.

Nic

Yet more Alan Wake 2 for me, after a brief break between new game and new game plus to play Control. I am IMMERSED.

Ollie

I've been playing an awful lot of Stalker 2 lately, and I'm now ready to set it aside for something a bit more reliably fun. There's a certain thing I might end up playing which I can't talk about yet; although thematically it's about as far from Stalker 2 as you could imagine, so the tonal whiplash might be a bit much. How about some nice chill Factorio instead? I still need to sort out the colossal fuck-up of a base I left on Gleba.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...