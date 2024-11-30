What are we all playing this weekend?

The comments are back! The comments are back! Guys! Guys! The comments are back!

Let's celebrate by telling one another what we'll be doing this weekend.

Brendy

I want to play Threshold on the back of Ed's review, hoping for more PS1-like dread after the excellent sci-fi disastering of Mouthwashing. But Foxhole has also recently grabbed me by the scruff of my neck and thrown me into its compelling war. But I only have time for one...

Ed

Honestly a bit unsure this weekend. Might give that 30 Birds game a bit more of a go, seeing as it's got some cool Persian influences and real polish. It'll be a bit of a pleasant break from all of the PSX horror games I've rinsed over the last few weeks, that's for sure.

Edwin

I got the itch to play Sunless Skies last weekend, after writing up an entry for Nic's hell-raising 101nd best PC game article, so perhaps I'll chug on with that. Then again, I am weary of being murdered by paper witches while attempting to orbit black holes. I might plug on with Dragon Age, maybe? Or dig out another colourful "plunderludic" experiment?

Graham

I will be playing Dune Imperium, as per almost always. Other than that I hope to be solving a murder mystery aboard a train in Loco Motive.

James

I'm still far from done with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, which I'm enjoying even more now I don't have to bomb through it for review deadline purposes. In fact I'm combing the map, one tantalising landmark at a time, in search of new weirdness and fortifying condensed milk cans.

Jeremy

I probs won't have much time for playing games this weekend as I'll be busy with the wife and at the Dragonmeet tabletop convention in London, but when there's a moment of free time I'll probably continue my Steam Deck habit of Vampire Surviving and Stardew Valleying. There's also a certain game I'm clicking my way through for the purpose of guides writing, and for the last big release of the year, it's a real doozy.

Kiera

This weekend will mark my last hurrah with RPS. Whilst I take a much-needed break, I have a bucket list full of half-finished games I'd like to attempt to get through before Subnautica 2 comes out and completely steals my soul. I'd also like to get another playthrough of Baldur's Gate 3 in now that Larian Studios has gone ham and dropped a bazillion new subclasses.

Nic

I'm not sure if I've ever mentioned it before, but I'm somewhat partial to a light spot of Total War: Warhammer III on occasion. With the news of some fresh DLC on the horizon, I've got the itch again. I quite fancy a campaign as elf Batman Eltharion, who I've never seen take over the island of his own accord. Might play some more of the excellent Children Of The Sun, too, which just got a horde mode update. "It's like hitman, but instead of the man, you are the hit" is a brilliant description from a commenter.

Ollie

The current meta in Apex Legends is a little silly, what with Support legends being so overpowered. But it has rekindled my love for resident boulder boi Gibraltar. All his abilities are basically just different ways of saying "fuck you" to the enemy team, and it's wonderful. If only his hitbox weren't so wide that the enemy can basically turn 180 degrees and still shoot me.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...