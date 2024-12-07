What are we all playing this weekend?

Morning, all. Hope you're keeping those game-playing hands nice and toasty this winter. You can do it however you like. Wear gloves, huff on them, sit on them, give a fluffy cat a good squeeze. I personally like to clasp a mug of almost-too-hot coffee while I gaze at my Steam library wondering where the hours have gone. To each their own. Here's what we're all clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle! I want to find more dusty secrets and hidden alcoves. I am also moving home though, so that might, uh, get in the way.

Ed

The two Eds are flunking again, dagnabbit.

Edwin

See above. Dagnabbit.

Graham

I'm in the process of upgrading my PC, which means I'll finally be able to run a spate of new games that were previously beyond my rig. I will not, however. I will instead boot up Cyberpunk 2077 and look at how extra pretty Night City is.

James

No games for me this weekend, as I box up my PC in preparation for a flat move. See you on the other side, big guy.

Jeremy

This weekend I will be playing a crafting game called 'decorate a Christmas tree and clean up all of the pine needles that fall on the floor before the dogs chew them.' I will also be playing a Soulslike called 'navigate London's Christmas markets with the wife.' There are a myriad achievements to unlock here, I'm sure.

Nic

Oh, Nic? That poor, tortured soul. I... I can't even bring myself to explain what befell him this week. I'll leave it to him to explain when he can.

Ollie

The support meta in Apex Legends is getting a bit silly, so we're probably gonna take a little break from that this weekend. I'm quite interested in trying out the new Delta Force extraction shooter mode, see if that's any good. I'm also reluctant to admit just how enamoured I am with Infinity Nikki, but oh shucks, I've gone and admitted it now. I simply must collect all the dresses.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...