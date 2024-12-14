What are we all playing this weekend?

Most of the population of the RPS treehouse is currently hanging limply off various branches after the ordeal that was "staying up until 6am to cover everything announced at The Game Awards. So let's keep this brief, and no one speak too loudly please, we're sensitive at the moment. Here's what we're all playing this weekend!

Brendy

I just want to play Wreckfest and not think. I want to see a car turn to shards, and for the little driver man inside to become weird and squashed and warped, so that I may hyuk-hyuk-hyuk with thoughtless contentment. Please, time, give me the time for this act of happy destruction.

Ed

Ed is currently unconscious.

Edwin

Edwin is currently unconscious.

Graham

I'm trying to carve out time to play Loco Motive, the murder mystery adventure game with old school charm and modern flair. I fear my weekend might instead be swallowed by pre-Christmas tasks both personal and professional, however.

James

James is currently unconscious (but might play Darktide at some point).

Jeremy

The reveal of Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound at the Game Awards got me pumped, which makes me feel like I should go back and actually beat all of the Ninja Gaiden games on Steam, which have been lying there for me to re-appreciate them for quite some time now. But seeing as how Ragebound takes inspiration from the classic NES trilogy of the '80s and early '90s, maybe I should go back and play those instead?! Chances are this is a gaming assignment for myself to tackle in the new year and I'm more likely to spend my time this weekend flicking through the pages of Nintendo Power's Ninja Gaiden II strategy guide from 1990, which I still own. From the perspective of a guides writer, that ancient tome is pure bliss.

Nic

Orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs orcs. Orcs. In Total War Warhammer 3. Might recruit a troll too.

Ollie

I'm currently entranced by Delta Force's Operations mode, which is the first extraction shooter to properly grab me since the incredibly sad demise of The Cycle: Frontier. Looks great, runs great, plays great. I'm a happy boy.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...